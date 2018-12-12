Here’s your chance to be a part of BoJack Horseman season 6

Fans of BoJack Horseman, listen up.

One lucky viewer may get the chance to star in an upcoming episode of the popular Netflix series, as creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg has teamed up with fundraising site Omaze to auction a role in the show for charity.

The highest bidder will get to visit the studios in California where BoJack Horseman is produced, with flights and accommodation paid for yourself and a friend.

The lucky winner will then be invited to sit in on a table read for an episode, before being drawn by the show’s artists. The resulting sketch will then be used for a character in the show.

All proceeds raised will go to the California Community Foundation’s Wildfire Relief Fund, an organisation built to help the recovery efforts for victims of the state’s ongoing natural disasters.

The acclaimed BoJack Horseman (season five has a super rare 100% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes) was renewed for a sixth season in October, and is due to air early next year.

Creator Bob-Waksberg has hinted the bitingly bleak BoJack is set to be pepped up in the new series, after he is seen carted off to rehab at the end of season five.

“We’ve been inching toward a desire for redemption, for a kind of inner peace,” he told Metro.

Teasing he already has ideas for a seventh series, he added, “As long as I feel like the show has promise, and Netflix allows us to, it’s a world that’s still worth expanding. Our audience is still growing and I’m still excited by it.”

BoJack Horseman returns to Netflix in 2019