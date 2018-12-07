Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. On Demand
  4. The Last Kingdom season 3 trailer spells doom for King Alfred

The Last Kingdom season 3 trailer spells doom for King Alfred

Alfred's health is failing – but will Uhtred remain loyal? Watch the new trailer from Netflix ahead of the launch of season three

Alexander Dreymon as Uhtred in The Last Kingdom season three (Netflix)

The omens are ill for King Alfred in the first trailer for Netflix’s The Last Kingdom season three.

Advertisement

The streaming service revealed the first look at the new episodes ahead of their release on Monday 19 November 2018.

The video reveals that Alfred’s (played by David Dawson) health is failing him, and with enemies circling it is unclear whether hero Uhtred (Alexander Dreymon) will remain loyal to the king.

“As Alfred’s health weakens – and with it his dream of a united England – Uhtred must take command and confront a new threat, Danish warlord Sigrid,” explains a Netflix summary of season three.

With Alfred’s son apparently unwilling to become the heir to the throne, Uhtred appears ideally placed to take advantage of the power vacuum – but will he turn against the king?

Watch The Last Kingdom season three trailer

The Last Kingdom is based on author Bernard Cornwell’s series of novels The Saxon Stories.

The first two seasons of The Last Kingdom aired on both the BBC and Netflix, but season three will stream exclusively on Netflix after the BBC decided not to continue with the historical drama.

Need something new to watch on Netflix? Click here

The Crown - Matt Smith, Peter Morgan, Claire Foy - Writer/Creator Peter Morgan with Matt Smith (Prince Philip) and Claire Foy (Queen Elizabeth II) (Netflix, TL)

Netflix has confirmed that The Last Kingdom season three will be released on Monday 19 November 2018

Advertisement

This article was originally published on 28 October 2018

Tags

All about The Last Kingdom

Alexander Dreymon as Uhtred in The Last Kingdom season three (Netflix)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

iPlayer box sets are taking the drama out of the BBC’s biggest shows

Ben Dowell
Ben Dowell
Tim Blake Nelson is Buster Scruggs in The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, a film by Joel and Ethan Coen.

Coming soon What is The Ballad of Buster Scruggs? Everything you need to know about the Netflix movie

Good Omens David Tennant

Good Omens showrunner Neil Gaiman reveals the moment he realised David Tennant HAD to be Crowley

Stranger Things

Coming soon Everything you need to know about Stranger Things season three