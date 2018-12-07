The Last Kingdom season 3 trailer spells doom for King Alfred

The omens are ill for King Alfred in the first trailer for Netflix’s The Last Kingdom season three.

The streaming service revealed the first look at the new episodes ahead of their release on Monday 19 November 2018.

The video reveals that Alfred’s (played by David Dawson) health is failing him, and with enemies circling it is unclear whether hero Uhtred (Alexander Dreymon) will remain loyal to the king.

“As Alfred’s health weakens – and with it his dream of a united England – Uhtred must take command and confront a new threat, Danish warlord Sigrid,” explains a Netflix summary of season three.

With Alfred’s son apparently unwilling to become the heir to the throne, Uhtred appears ideally placed to take advantage of the power vacuum – but will he turn against the king?

Watch The Last Kingdom season three trailer

The Last Kingdom is based on author Bernard Cornwell’s series of novels The Saxon Stories.

The first two seasons of The Last Kingdom aired on both the BBC and Netflix, but season three will stream exclusively on Netflix after the BBC decided not to continue with the historical drama.

Netflix has confirmed that The Last Kingdom season three will be released on Monday 19 November 2018

This article was originally published on 28 October 2018