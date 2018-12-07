American Gods season two finally gets a release date

Give praise to whichever deity you believe in – because American Gods season two finally has a release date.

Almost two years after we first met ex-con Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle) and Mr Wednesday (Ian McShane), season two of the Neil Gaiman drama will launch on Starz in the US on Sunday 10th March 2019, according to Vulture. Viewers in the UK and internationally will be able to watch the show on Amazon Prime Video.

American Gods has suffered major turbulence in the production of season two, including a rotating cast of showrunners after original bosses Bryan Fuller and Michael Green left the show – despite having already written around half of the episodes.

That was followed by the exit of Gillian Anderson, who played the role of key goddess Media, replaced by Shameless star Kahyun Kim, and production became increasingly delayed with trouble over showrunners and scripts and story direction.

But now the drama is set to take us back to the House on the Rock as we find out what’s next for Shadow Moon and his mysterious boss Mr Wednesday.

Adapted from Gaiman’s novel, American Gods is based on the idea that all the ‘gods’ people have ever worshipped are real and alive and living in America, from Egyptian gods of the underworld to Norse gods to Middle Eastern ifrits.

But the ‘old gods’ are now struggling, and must fight against the ‘new gods’ created by modern Americans and their worship of TV, technology and money – a conflict that will only grow in season two.

When we return, according to Starz, “A council at the House on the Rock explodes into chaos, sending deities both Old and New on quests across America that will converge on Cairo, Illinois: forcing Shadow to carve out a place as a believer in this strange new world of living gods — a dark world where change demands commitment, and faith requires terrible sacrifice.”

Meanwhile, the sinister Mr World (Crispin Glover) “plots revenge for the attack against him,” and “Shadow throws in his lot with Wednesday’s attempt to convince the Old Gods of the case for full-out war, with Laura and Mad Sweeney in tow.”