The 10 best Christmas movies on Amazon Prime Video for 2018

With a stack of movies to stream, Amazon is the place to go if you’re after a Christmas film to fuel the festive spirit.

From modern classics like The Holiday and Elf to some leaders in the recent “Christmas filth” trend Bad Moms 2 and Bad Santa, check out 10 of the best Christmas films available through Amazon Prime Video in 2018.

The Holiday

Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz, Jude Law and Jack Black star in this movie about a heartwarming festive ‘meet cute’. Amanda and Iris are fed up with their love lives and need a change of scenery. After chatting online they agree to swap homes for the holidays, with Iris heading to Amanda’s palatial home in LA while Amanda cosies up in Iris’s Cotswolds cottage.

Nativity 3

This second sequel to 2009 hit Nativity! has more fun and games from the kids of St Bernadette’s and their oh-so-creepy classroom assistant, Mr Poppy (Marc Wootton), but the comedy returns are definitely diminishing.

Four Christmases

Vince Vaughn and Oscar winner Reese Witherspoon star in a lame-brained but blessedly short comedy about a happily unmarried couple who re-evaluate their relationship when forced to split their Christmas Day between all four of their divorced parents.

Frosty the Snowman

This festive animation is a mere 25 minutes long, so perfect for fitting in while those Brussell Sprouts boil. Frosty the Snowman first aired on American television during December 1969. It tells the story of Karen and her friends who discover their snowman, Frosty, has come to life on Christmas Eve. They must save him from the sunshine and the clutches of the evil Professor Hinckle who wants to steal Frosty’s magical hat…

Office Christmas Party

Jason Bateman and Jennifer Aniston team up for the fifth time in this predictable yet likeable seasonal comedy from Josh Gordon and Will Speck. Here Aniston plays the mean-spirited CEO of a data storage company who squabbles childishly with her branch manager sibling (TJ Miller).

A Bad Moms Christmas

The follow-up to the trashy Bad Moms sees the trio of overworked mothers (Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn) rebel under the pressures of the holiday season – with their mothers (played by Cheryl Hines, Christine Baranski and Susan Sarandon) in tow.

Elf

Director Jon Favreau’s sweet seasonal comedy relies entirely on the talents of Will Ferrell, who plays Buddy, a fully grown adult raised from a baby by Santa’s little helpers. Now too clumsy and outsized – by elf standards – to assist with present creation and testing, Buddy discovers the existence of his birth father (James Caan in full-bore Scrooge mode) and heads for New York…

Bad Santa 2

Having garnered a cult following since its 2003 release, Billy Bob Thornton’s Bad Santa gets a belated sequel here. It sees Billy Bob Thornton’s titular character and his mother, played by Kathy Bates, hatch a plan to rob a children’s charity in Chicago.

A Very Harold and Kumar Christmas

More unashamedly vulgar mayhem pops up – in eye-blowing 3D – in this bromance threequel, as the endearing stoner duo attempts a holiday reconciliation, having drifted apart since the events of Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay.

Get Santa

Christopher Smith, the British writer/director behind horror films Creep and Severance, has created a Christmas tale that has a slightly rougher edge than usual, yet still brims with good will to all men – even hardened criminals. Rafe Spall gives a touching, dry-witted portrayal of an ex-con who’s keen to spend time with his nine-year-old son (the sprightly Kit Connor) after years behind bars.

