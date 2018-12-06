Netflix Christmas 2018 new releases: the best movies and TV shows coming this December
Holiday specials for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Neo Yokio and Nailed it, Original films The Princess Switch and The Christmas Chronicles and more arrive in the coming weeks
On the lookout for something to watch this Christmas? Netflix has got you covered.
From cheesy holiday fare like The Princess Switch to Oscar material Roma and would-be blockbuster Mowgli, the streaming service has covered all the bases as we head towards the latter stages of the year.
Check out everything that’s coming to Netflix this Christmas below.
New Netflix Christmas movies out now
The Holiday Calendar
An appropriately schmaltzy Christmas romcom about a photographer who inherits an antique advent calendar that seems to be pointing her towards the love of her life. Watch on Netflix
The Princess Switch
Vanessa Hudgens plays dual roles in this Christmassy take on the classic rags-to-riches role reversal story. Watch on Netflix
The Christmas Chronicles
Kurt Russell stars as Santa Claus in this new Christmas flick. Watch on Netflix
A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding
Netflix’s supremely cheesy, under-the-radar hit is back for a sequel – and a royal wedding. Watch on Netflix
Other shows and movies released on Netflix in December 2018
Saturday 1st December
Training Day Do you like to get wet? You can fill your boots in this thriller about a rookie narcotics officer (Ethan Hawke) who gets partnered up with a rogue detective (Denzel Washington)
Bobby Robson: More Than a Manager A documentary about the life and times of the late England football manager
Syriana George Clooney and Matt Damon take on the oil industry
Friday 7th December
Mowgli Andy Serkis’ big-budget live-action take on The Jungle Book, featuring voice talent such as Benedict Cumberbatch, Cate Blanchett and Christian Bale
Dumplin’ Comedy film about the plus-sized daughter of a former beauty pageant queen who signs up for a teen pageant. Starring Jennifer Aniston
Neo Yokio: Christmas Special Vampire Weekend frontman Ezra Koenig’s bizarre, star-studded anime is back for a special holiday episode
Nailed it! Holiday Christmas edition of the baking show for people who are bad at baking
Dogs of Berlin New German crime drama following the investigation into the murder of a famous Turkish-German football player
About a Boy Hugh Grant becomes an unlikely father-figure for young Nicholas Hoult
The 40-year-old Virgin Judd Apatow’s first major comedy hit made stars of Steve Carrell, Jonah Hill and Seth Rogen
The Big Lebowski A 1990s slacker classic from the Coen brothers, but that’s just, like, my opinion, man
The Holiday A Christmas rom-com classic following Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz as they swap houses – and find love
The American Meme A new documentary about social media stars which Variety calls “an essential snapshot of the voyeuristic parasitic American fishbowl”, so, yeah, it sounds fun
Sunday 9th December
A Monster Calls A heartbreaking family drama about a boy who seeks the help of a tree monster (voiced by Liam Neeson) as he attempts to cope with his mother’s terminal illness
Friday 14th December
Roma Gravity director Alfonso Cuaron’s semi-autobiographical new film, which has been tipped for Oscar glory
Fuller House: season 4 New episodes of the classic sitcom spin-off
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale A special Christmas episode, which will be centred around the Church of Night’s solstice celebrations
The Innocent Man Netflix’s latest true crime series has a lot to live up to. After all, the last major true crime release in December was Making a Murderer. This six-part series focuses on two murders that shocked a small town in Oklahoma during the 1980s. The story gained national attention after thriller writer John Grisham wrote his best-selling non-fiction book, The Innocent Man: Murder and Injustice in a Small Town.
Sunday 16th December
Bruce Springsteen on Broadway The Boss brings his autobiographical stage show to Netflix
Tuesday 18th December
Ellen DeGeneres stand-up special Ellen’s first stand-up special in 15 years
Friday 21st December
Bird Box Post-apocalyptic horror flick from The Night Manager director Susanne Bier
Wednesday 26th December
You Thriller series about a sociopathic New Yorker who exploits technology to win the heart of the girl he is stalking