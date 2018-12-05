When is The Grand Tour season 3 released on Amazon Prime Video? What’s going to happen?

Richard Hammond, James May and Jeremy Clarkson are set to return to our screens before long with a new series of The Grand Tour.

While no release date has been announced yet, and info on the series remains scarce, we do know that this year the show will be accompanied by a game which will allow fans to drive as recklessly as their beloved hosts, all in the comfort and safety of their own home.

Find out everything you need to know about The Grand Tour series 3 below…

*Updated 27th November*

When is The Grand Tour series 3 released on Amazon Prime Video?

Amazon has confirmed that The Grand Tour series three is coming a little later than usual this year.

The new series will not be released until 18th January 2019. Series one by comparison was released in November 2016, and series two in December 2017.

As usual, each episode is set to be released weekly.

Filming has been underway since early 2018. In March, Jeremy Clarkson posting a photo from DriveTribe (the trio’s social media site) of a truck driving through snow, confirming in the caption that filming was underway.

The first batch of studio recordings meanwhile were filmed during October and November.

Jeremy posted in Jeremy Clarkson's Tribe on @DRIVETRIBE https://t.co/WP7s1GtVZf — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) March 27, 2018

Is there a trailer for The Grand Tour series 3?

Yes, Amazon Prime Video unveiled a first look at the same time as the release date.

The new footage promises more of the same epic road trips that have become a hallmark of Clarkson series, including trips to Colombia, Mongolia, China, Sweden and Detroit.

At the end of the trailer Clarkson asks, “What is the budget for our show?” to which May replies, “Smaller than it was.”

Watch The Grand Tour series three trailer below.

When are The Grand Tour season 3 live shows filming?

Amazon has released three dates for the studio recordings so far. They are…

31 October 2018

7 November 2018

21 November 2018

28 November 2018

12 December 2018

The studio tent pitched up on 31st October.

A tent with a big window. #TheGrandTour pic.twitter.com/mbyQKDSCKq — The Grand Tour (@thegrandtour) October 31, 2018

Where is The Grand Tour filmed?

The studio segments of series two were filmed in a tent in the Cotswolds, conveniently close to Jeremy Clarkson’s house.

How do I get tickets to the live tour dates?

Tickets for the live tour dates, which are taking place in October, November and December this year, have been released intermittently on Amazon. The first batch of applications ended on the 12th of October, but tickets for the live dates on 28th November and 12th December have been recently made available – and can be bought here.

Kep an eye on The Grand Tour’s official Facebook page – where tickets will be released if there are any left to be snapped up.

What is The Grand Tour Game?

The big news for the the new season is that there is going to be an accompanying game, as introduced by James May and Richard Hammond, half-naked from a pool in the YouTube video below.

“Basically, you can be us,” James May says. “All the challenges and experiences we’ve had, only this time, you’re driving.”

It comes equipped with four player split-screen, meaning fans will be able to face off against one another, and it will be released in episodic format on Playstation 4 and Xbox One from the beginning of series three.

And there’s also a gameplay trailer, which you can check out below.

What is going to happen in series 3?

While information on the new episodes have been scarce thus far, there have been some minor announcements in the last few months that can give us an idea of what to expect.

Back in June, Amazon released a picture of Jeremy Clarkson dressed as a mustachioed traffic warden while filming series 3, so we know there’ll be some unusual cosplay involved…

On top of this, producer Andy Wilman did debut some footage from the series at the Amazon Prime Video’s European showcase event in London at the beginning of October, which featured a clip of unlikely guest star Mary Beard, who was seen in conversation with Jeremy Clarkson.

Wilman also disclosed that the trio had been filming in China, Colombia, the USA, Mongolia, Azerbaijan and Georgia ahead of the beginning of studio recordings, which will take place in the Cotswolds. They’ve also been using their own test-track, fondly known by the trio as the “Eboladrome” because of its resemblance to the shape of the Ebola virus.

He added that they felt they had to “live up to” the name The Grand Tour, and that he is “quietly confident about this one” – so we’re expecting big things.

How can I watch seasons 1 and 2 of The Grand Tour?

Seasons 1 and 2 of The Grand Tour are available to watch now on Amazon Prime Video. If you don’t already have Prime, you can access it now with a 30-day free trial.

This article was originally published on 31 October 2018