Marvel’s Daredevil has been cancelled on Netflix, and fans aren’t happy

Marvel’s Daredevil has been cancelled by video-on-demand service Netflix, in the latest stage of a cull that has also seen the demise of linked Marvel superhero series Iron Fist and Luke Cage.

“Marvel’s Daredevil will not return for a fourth season on Netflix,” Netflix said in a statement.

“We are tremendously proud of the show’s last and final season and although it’s painful for the fans, we feel it best to close this chapter on a high note.”

“We’re thankful to our partners at Marvel, showrunner Erik Oleson, the show’s writers, stellar crew and incredible cast including Charlie Cox as Daredevil himself, and we’re grateful to the fans who have supported the show over the years.”

The news comes just a month after Daredevil’s third season began streaming on Netflix, and follows close on the heels of similar cancellations for Iron Fist and Luke Cage. However, in Daredevil’s case many fans had hoped there were still plans for a fourth run for the blind martial-arts master, especially when showrunner Erik Oleson suggested he was pitching for more episodes just a few weeks ago.

Yet it turns out even Daredevil wasn’t safe – and it’s fair to say that many fans of the series were pretty distraught to hear of its cancellation.

Waking up to discover that Daredevil is cancelled is not how I wanted to start my Friday. pic.twitter.com/gu1ux8Zhms — William D (@WilliamD1123) November 30, 2018

How tf could they cancel Daredevil!?😭😭 pic.twitter.com/yNeKzR4hvr — Chris (@Ch7isXdrifter) November 30, 2018

Netflix cancels Daredevil after 3 seasons and renews 13 reasons why Me: pic.twitter.com/VqXy8ZG9P9 — MIGO (@_mrlungu) November 30, 2018

my whole tl phoning netflix to renew daredevil pic.twitter.com/vwB9YXXxFe — inês 104 (@jakegyIInhaaIs) November 30, 2018

When someone discovers Daredevil and asks you when's the next season… pic.twitter.com/bVq9HC17pM — Let's Talk Wolverine (@LetsTalkLogan) November 30, 2018

As to why the series was cancelled, well, that’s a bit of a mystery. Netflix don’t release viewing figures for their streaming series so it’s hard to know what the ratings for Daredevil were like, but given the cancellation it may have been that there was a bit of a drop in fans tuning in.

Alternatively, this cancellation (and that of Luke Cage and Iron Fist) could be in some way related to Disney’s upcoming streaming service Disney+, where the House of Mouse will be pushing their own streaming series (including one starring Tom Hiddleston’s Loki).

Maybe Netflix didn’t fancy continuing to feature characters that belonged to a new rival, or maybe Disney themselves are trying to regain their Intellectual Property so they can use characters like Daredevil on their own platform – it’s hard to say.

Adding some weight to that second idea, though, is another comment made by Netflix in their statement, suggesting that while Daredevil may be leaving Netflix he might not be handing in his red bodysuit permanently

“While the series on Netflix has ended, the three existing seasons will remain on the service for years to come, while the Daredevil character will live on in future projects for Marvel.”

Whether these “future projects” mean Cox’s version of the character (and the show as a whole) will move to Disney+ or whether it means Marvel will reboot the character for either TV or film appearances is unclear – it could even just mean that Daredevil will still crop up in Marvel comics, unrelated to Marvel’s live-action projects.

Still, whatever the truth, Marvel’s Daredevil as we know it is gone – and among the mourning fans, stars of the series including Deborah Ann Woll (who played Karen Page since the first episode) and former showrunner Steven DeKnight also paid their respects.

I’m so sad that we won’t be continuing this story. Mostly I’ll miss seeing the friends I’ve made everyday. Thank you to every person who contributed to this series over the years. And to @erikoleson because of you we are going out on a high. @Daredevil #Daredevil pic.twitter.com/aVmXu1UwFu — Deborah Ann Woll (@DeborahAnnWoll) November 30, 2018

Heartbroken and surprised. But what a helluva way to go out! Thank you @stevendeknight and @erikoleson . I will miss Marci terribly but so proud to have played in your world. #Daredevil @Daredevil pic.twitter.com/mGCUbokaoF — Amy Rutberg (@AmyRutberg) November 30, 2018

So Sad to hear the end of @Daredevil.I was so lucky and fortunate to be apart of this amazing show and work with such an amazing cast and crew. An experience I will never forget. Thank you for all the love and support from the fans. You are the best. Until next time. — Jay Ali (@JayAliUK) November 30, 2018

Deeply saddened by the news. Honored to have been a part of it. https://t.co/NPvgbhdUbH — Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) November 30, 2018

#DAREDEVIL has been a great show and I will miss it.

Thanks for the ride. @Marvel @Daredevil @netflix @stevendeknight @erikoleson and many others.

What better way to thank you for your work than this EVERYTIME WILSON FISK (@vincentdonofrio) SAYS VANESSA Supercut? pic.twitter.com/S4OxL9UOeS — José Mellinas (@JoseMellinas) November 30, 2018

Now, only Jessica Jones and The Punisher remain of Netflix’s once-thriving superhero stable. No pressure…

Marvel’s Daredevil seasons 1-3 are streaming on Netflix now

This article was originally published on 30 November 2018