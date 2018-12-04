Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino has “freedom” to make more when timing is right

If the dramatic last four words of Netflix’s Gilmore Girls revival left you needing answers, here is some exciting news: creator Amy Sherman-Palladino has negotiated the “freedom” to make a sequel when the timing is right.

The Gilmore Girls showrunner and her husband/writing partner Daniel Palladino signed an overall deal with Amazon in September, and at the time it seemed unlikely that the duo would be able to continue making their old series with rival streaming giant Netflix.

But the writing duo have in fact struck a deal with Amazon that would make Richard Gilmore proud.

“We carved out a little niche for ourselves with Amazon saying that if we ever want to do it, if the girls and us get together and we have a concept that works, then we have the freedom to do it,” Amy told RadioTimes.com ahead of her new Amazon series The Marvelous Mrs Maisel.

“So it would just have to be the right circumstances, and that we’re all sort of in the same drunken mood together to go repaint Stars Hollow again. Because we had to repaint Stars Hollow, and we’ll have to repaint it again. But it’s definitely possible.”

Note “we’ll have to repaint” – that’s “we WILL”, which sounds pretty promising…

It sounds like the chances of Sherman-Palladino getting in a “drunken mood” with the stars of Gilmore Girls are pretty high, because she’s become great friends with Lauren Graham, Kelly Bishop and Alexis Bledel – the actresses who play Lorelei, Emily and Rory Gilmore.

“I saw Lauren and Kelly – we had lunch last week. I talked to Alexis the week before,” she revealed.

A year on from Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, Amy and Daniel have no regrets about bringing back their cult comedy drama.

“We feel great about it,” Sherman-Palladino said. “We really enjoyed it, we enjoyed the experience very much and it had a whole different feel than the [original] series did.

“In coming back together, and knowing also that it wasn’t going on for like, ten years, we had a different kind of work structure where we could actually hang out on set and talk.”

She added, “During the series everything was so frantic, we had so much work to do and it was just constant; we never really got to rehearse a scene or talk about a scene or talk about stuff or just hang out and shoot the shit.”

The revival. by contrast, was different: “That is an unbelievable experience [that] we got to do that. We got to have that time together as a mad theatre group and that was amazing.”

Amy Sherman-Palladino’s new series The Marvelous Mrs Maisel will be released on Amazon on 29 November 2017

