Why isn’t The Crown season 3 on Netflix this Christmas?

Over the past two years we’ve been royally treated at Christmastime — and we’re not just talking about the Queen’s Speech. The Crown series one was released in November 2016 and series two in December 2017 – both just in time for the festive season.

So when will the hotly anticipated series three, starring Olivia Colman as the show’s new incarnation of Queen Elizabeth II, be gracing our screens with its royal presence?

Unfortunately, it’s looks like it won’t be released in time for Christmas 2018, with the series expected to premiere in 2019 — although The Crown series one and two will still be available to watch on Netflix this December.

When is The Crown season three released on Netflix?

Filming for the third series, which boasts a brand new cast including Colman, Helena Bonham Carter (Princess Margaret) and Tobias Menzies (Prince Philip), only began in July 2018 following a reported reshuffling of the cast, so Netflix isn’t expected to drop the new series until 2019.

However, as filming for the third and fourth series will take place back to back, it’s unlikely we’ll have to wait as long for the fourth series — meaning we may well see a return to Buckingham Palace for Christmas 2019.

The third and fourth series will span the years 1964-76, and will see, among over major events, the birth of Prince Edward, the Aberfan disaster, and the introduction of Charles’ second wife Camilla Parker-Bowles.