When is The Marvelous Mrs Maisel season 2 released on Amazon Prime Video?

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel returns for its second season with five Emmy Awards and a couple of Golden Globes to its name.

The Amazon Prime Video original was one of the streaming service’s most impressive new shows in 2017, and new episodes were quickly confirmed.

When is The Marvelous Mrs Maisel season 2 arriving on Amazon?

Amazon has confirmed that The Marvelous Mrs Maisel season two will be released on Prime Video on 5th December 2018.

Is there a trailer for Marvelous Mrs Maisel season 2?

The date confirmation arrived complete with a full trailer, recapping the events of season two and taking viewers straight back into the stunning world of 1950s New York.

What is The Marvelous Mrs Maisel about?

Gilmore Girls showrunners Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino delivered this brilliantly funny series about a Jewish housewife in 1950s New York City who discovers she has a talent for stand-up comedy.

Kicking things off, Mrs Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) gives a stunning drunken performance at The Gaslight Cafe after her husband Joel Maisel (Michael Zegan) leaves her for his secretary Penny Pann.

The gig launches her secret life as a comedian with the help of her agent Susie Myerson (Alex Borstein). Together they go through the highs and lows of the New York comedy scene.

In her private life, she is navigating her relationship with husband Joel – as well as taking her kids and moving back in with dad Abe (Tony Shalhoub) and mum Rose (Marin Hinkle).

What will happen in season two?

The trailer doesn’t give much away in terms of the storyline for the new season, but it does confirm we’re in for a wild ride…

So what’s going to happen? The last time we met Midge Maisel she had just delivered a triumphant act at the Gaslight Cafe, with the help of her supporter and mentor Lenny Bruce.

But having offended powerful comedy agent Harry by attacking one of his most successful acts and exposing her as a fraud, was this enough to fight back against her blacklisting?

It’s also not clear what her relationship with Joel will look like in season two. In the season one finale the couple reconnected and slept together – but then Joel found out that she was secretly performing as a stand-up comic. Even worse, she was making jokes at his expense on stage. Are they still estranged – or are they mending their relationship?

Will there be a season three?

Yes: the drama was renewed in May 2018, before the release of the second season.

This article was originally published on 1 October 2018