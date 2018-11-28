When is BBC3’s Kanye West documentary Looking for Kanye released?

After his ground-breaking documentary observing the allegations surrounding the sex life of R&B legend R Kelly, Ben Zand is back on BBC3 following the life of rapper Kanye West.

Having sold over 20 million albums, West, 41, is one of the top five rappers of all time, with hits such as Jesus Walks and Stronger punctuating his 20-year career.

As well as working as a producer and fashion designer, it’s West’s controversial comments which have grabbed more column inches than his music this year – aligning with President Donald Trump, and claiming 400 years of slavery “sounded like a choice”.

Zand’s new documentary will see him interview family, friends and acquaintances of West in an attempt to unravel what is happening inside his head.

When is Looking for Kanye released?

Looking for Kanye will be available on BBC iPlayer from 10am on Sunday 16th December.

Who is interviewed in Zand’s documentary Looing for Kanye?

Zand will speak to West’s cousin Tony Williams, Chicago rapper and childhood friend GLC, campaigner Candace Owens, and the son of late Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, Fred Hampton Jr.