Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. On Demand
  4. New on Netflix: the best movies and TV shows released every day

New on Netflix: the best movies and TV shows released every day

Your daily guide to everything recently added to Netflix UK – discover the best new shows and movies to stream now

Screen Shot 2018-11-26 at 09.56.46

From the biggest Netflix Original films to the best TV series, check out all the best new releases to watch on Netflix UK.

Advertisement

With a new show or film to stream added to the list every day, you’ll never be stuck for what to watch on Netflix again. Check out the list below…

Need something new to watch on Netflix? Click here

The Crown - Matt Smith, Peter Morgan, Claire Foy - Writer/Creator Peter Morgan with Matt Smith (Prince Philip) and Claire Foy (Queen Elizabeth II) (Netflix, TL)

Monday 26th November: The Christmas Chronicles

Kurt Russell stars as Santa Clause in Netflix’s latest holiday flick. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 20th November: The Last Kingdom season three

The first two seasons of historical drama The Last Kingdom aired on both the BBC and Netflix, but season three will now stream exclusively on Netflix. The series is based on author Bernard Cornwell’s series of novels The Saxon Stories. Watch on Netflix

Monday 19th November: The Princess Switch

Advertisement

Vanessa Hudgens plays dual roles in this Christmassy take on the classic rags-to-riches role reversal story. Watch on Netflix

Tags

You might like

(SEAC, JG)

Fantastic film Top 50 Netflix movies available now

Natalie Portman plays Lena in Annihilation from Paramount Pictures and Skydance.

New releases Everything coming to Netflix in March 2018

Books becoming TV shows in 2018

15 books to read on World Book Day that are airing on TV in 2018

Wild Wild Country

Binge ready The best documentaries to watch on Netflix