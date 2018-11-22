Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. On Demand
  4. The Satanic Temple “amicably settles” lawsuit over Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

The Satanic Temple “amicably settles” lawsuit over Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Satanists had claimed that the show copied the organisation's design of goat-headed deity Baphomet

CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA

The Satanic Temple has “amicably settled” a lawsuit against Netflix and Warner Bros after attempting to sue $50m (£38m) in a copyright row over Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Advertisement

It was claimed by the group of Satanists that the supernatural drama had copied their design of goat-headed deity Baphomet.

On Wednesday, the organisation released a statement announcing that the lawsuit had been settled: “The Satanic Temple is pleased to announce that the lawsuit it recently filed against Warner Bros. and Netflix has been amicably settled.

“The unique elements of the Satanic Temple’s Baphomet statue have been acknowledged in the credits of episodes which have already been filmed. The remaining terms of the settlement are subject to a confidentiality agreement.”

Founder of the Satanic Temple, Lucien Greaves, also wrote on Twitter: “So ends one of the most overpublicized of copyright claims.”

Advertisement

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which stars Mad Men’s Kiernan Shipka as Sabrina Spellman, a half-mortal half-witch, is available on Netflix now with a Christmas special due in December.

Tags

You might like

CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA

What happens next? 9 questions we need answers to in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 2

CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA

There’s a Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Christmas special coming in December

The poster for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Netflix)

Fright night The best horror movies and TV shows on Netflix

CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina meets Buffy in killer opening credits mashup