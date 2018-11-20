New on Netflix: the best movies and TV shows released every day

From the biggest Netflix Original films to the best TV series, check out all the best new releases to watch on Netflix UK.

With a new show or film to stream added to the list every day, you’ll never be stuck for what to watch on Netflix again. Check out the list below…

Tuesday 20th November: The Last Kingdom season three

The first two seasons of historical drama The Last Kingdom aired on both the BBC and Netflix, but season three will now stream exclusively on Netflix. The series is based on author Bernard Cornwell’s series of novels The Saxon Stories. Watch on Netflix

Monday 19th November: The Princess Switch

Vanessa Hudgens plays dual roles in this Christmassy take on the classic rags-to-riches role reversal story. Watch on Netflix