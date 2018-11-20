A secret Netflix Stan Lee Easter Egg will make all your Marvel dreams come true
The on demand service has hidden a very sweet tribute to the comics legend in its interface
The recent death of Marvel comics legend Stan Lee inspired all sorts of tributes from friends, co-workers and even a few Avengers – but a new, subtle nod from Netflix might be the sweetest salute you’ll see this week.
Currently, if you go to Netflix and type “Excelsior” (Lee’s catchphrase and sign-off whenever he addressed fans) into the search bar, Netflix pulls together all the films and TV shows currently on their service that he helped create the original characters for.
This means that characters like Daredevil, Iron Man, Doctor Strange and the Fantastic Four (who Lee co-created) and the Avengers (who he created some characters for) are highlighted. Of course, some of Lee’s other heroes like Spider-Man are left out as they’re currently not streaming on Netflix.
And if you’re wondering why some of Netflix’s Marvel content has been left out, most prominently Iron Fist and Luke Cage, it’s probably because Lee didn’t actually create those characters, slightly diluting the impact of their appearance.
Why Jessica Jones, who was created by comic book author Brian Michael Bendis and not Lee, HAS been included is more mysterious – but given how often Bendis has spoken about how Lee inspired his work, we’ll give them this one. Excelsior, True Believers!