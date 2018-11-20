Dogs watching Dogs on Netflix is just about the cutest thing on the internet right now

Thought Netflix’s new documentary series Dogs couldn’t get any cuter? Think again.

The series, which shows six stories about the love between humans and their dogs, was released on Friday 16th November 2018 — and viewers have been sharing pictures of their pet dogs watching the show.

The show — which includes the stories of service dog Rory, Syrian refugee Husky Zeus, and an Italian fisherman’s Labrador called Ice — has already got tails wagging with its addictive blend of cuteness and gorgeous camerawork.

Now fans have taken to posting images on social media of themselves and their four-legged friends watching the show — while simultaneously melting all our hearts.

“Watching #Dogs on Netflix with my Buster. What a great documentary! What good boys,” David Giertz tweeted.

“It might be a binge kinda night. I’m cuddled next to mine right now,” Heidi Rene said.

“This little pug loves watching Dogs,” another viewer posted.

The (frankly adorable) episodes are variously helmed by Oscar-nominated directors Amy Berg and Heidi Ewing, Oscar-winning directors Roger Ross Williams, TJ Martin and Daniel Lindsay, and Emmy-winning Richard Hankin.

Check out the many, many more messages from grateful fans and their four-legged friends below.

Dogs is available to watch on Netflix now