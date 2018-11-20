Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. On Demand
  4. Dogs watching Dogs on Netflix is just about the cutest thing on the internet right now

Dogs watching Dogs on Netflix is just about the cutest thing on the internet right now

Viewers have been posting pictures of their four-legged friends watching the heartwarming Netflix series

(Netflix/YouTube)

Thought Netflix’s new documentary series Dogs couldn’t get any cuter? Think again.

Advertisement

The series, which shows six stories about the love between humans and their dogs, was released on Friday 16th November 2018 — and viewers have been sharing pictures of their pet dogs watching the show.

The show — which includes the stories of service dog Rory, Syrian refugee Husky Zeus, and an Italian fisherman’s Labrador called Ice — has already got tails wagging with its addictive blend of cuteness and gorgeous camerawork.

Now fans have taken to posting images on social media of themselves and their four-legged friends watching the show — while simultaneously melting all our hearts.

“Watching #Dogs on Netflix with my Buster. What a great documentary! What good boys,” David Giertz tweeted.

“It might be a binge kinda night. I’m cuddled next to mine right now,” Heidi Rene said.

“This little pug loves watching Dogs,” another viewer posted.

“My heart is melting watching the new Dog series on @netflix,” another Tweeted.

The (frankly adorable) episodes are variously helmed by Oscar-nominated directors Amy Berg and Heidi Ewing, Oscar-winning directors Roger Ross Williams, TJ Martin and Daniel Lindsay, and Emmy-winning Richard Hankin.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BqYM1T-HUJs/

Check out the many, many more messages from grateful fans and their four-legged friends below.

Advertisement

Dogs is available to watch on Netflix now

Tags

All about Dogs

(Netflix/YouTube)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

BBC, TL

What is on TV this Christmas?

Evanna Lynch, Dancing with the Stars (Getty)

JK Rowling, Tom Felton and Emma Watson wish Harry Potter star Evanna Lynch luck for Dancing With the Stars final

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 19:50:01 on 14/10/2018 - Programme Name: Doctor Who Series 11 - TX: n/a - Episode: The Ghost Monument (No. 2) - Picture Shows: ++STRICTLY EMBARGOED UNTIL 19:50 HOURS SUNDAY OCTOBER 14TH, 2018+++ The Doctor (JODIE WHITTAKER) - (C) BBC / BBC Studios - Photographer: Coco Van Oppens TL

When is the Doctor Who special on TV this Christmas? What’s the plot and who are the guest stars?

Holly Willoughby and Declan Donnelly in I'ma Celebrity Get Me Out of Here

I’m a Celeb fans change Declan Donnelly’s height on Wikipedia after Holly Willoughby jokes that he “is only 5 ft 1”