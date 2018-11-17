New on Netflix: the best movies and TV shows released every day

From the biggest Netflix Original films to the best TV series, check out all the best new releases to watch on Netflix UK.

With a new show or film to stream added to the list every day, you’ll never be stuck for what to watch on Netflix again. Check out the list below…

Friday 16th November: The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

The Coen brothers’ latest film, and Netflix’s best Oscars hope, has arrived. It’s a six-part western anthology, featuring Liam Neeson, Zoe Kazan, James Franco and more, and a couple of its segments are up there with the Coens’ best work. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 15th November: The Windsors season 1 & 2

Harry Enfield and Hugh Skinner shine in this royal family-skewering sitcom from Channel 4. Watch on Netflix

Monday 12th November: The Sinner season 2

The crime drama returns with a new cast – and a new mystery. Watch on Netflix

Friday 9th November: Outlaw King

Chris Pine leads this historical drama about how Scottish king Robert the Bruce fought back against the English. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 8th November: John Leguizamo’s Latin History for Morons

The Colombian-American actor’s Tony-nominated, one-man Broadway show takes a satirical look at 3,000 years of Latino history. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 6th November: The Holiday Calendar

An appropriately schmaltzy Christmas romcom about a photographer who inherits an antique advent calendar that seems to be pointing her towards the love of her life. Watch on Netflix

Friday 2nd November: The Other Side of the Wind

Orson Welles’ autobiographical final film has been 48 years in the making. He never got to finish it due to financial troubles, but now editor Bob Murawski, with the help of Peter Bogdanovich and Welles’ daughter, Beatrice, has done it for him. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 1st November: The Lord of the Rings trilogy

Time to immerse yourself, once again, in JRR Tolkien’s Middle Earth.

You know the drill: Frodo, Gandalf and a few pals get together to destroy a ring. It takes a little longer than expected… Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 30th October: Line of Duty series 4

Write Jed Mercurio has won whole new legions of fans for his hit BBC1 thriller Bodyguard (now on Netflix internationally), so for anyone who hasn’t yet experienced the twisting brilliance of his police corruption drama needs to catch up now. All four series of Line of Duty are now available, with series five currently in production. Watch on Netflix

Monday 29th October: A Walk Among the Tombstones

Liam Neeson continues his weary action hero schtick as troubled ex-cop Matt Scudder on the hunt for his wife’s killers. Watch on Netflix