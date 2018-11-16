Is It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia on Netflix?

If you enjoyed Friends but thought its characters were just a little too nice and the humour was all just a little too clean, then you’ll love It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

The show centres around brother and sister Dennis and Dee Reynolds and their friends Charlie and Mac who all co-own the bar Paddy’s Pub in Philadelphia. Together, along with Frank Reynolds, played by a brilliant Danny DeVito, they form a gang of the worst people in America.

In one particular episode, the gang takes a flight from Philadelphia to Los Angeles with the express purpose of seeing which one can drink the most beers on the duration of the journey. What ensues is a hilarious in-flight drink-off that dredges the darkest depths of comedy to create a sitcom like no other on TV.

Currently 12 seasons in, the gang are going stronger than ever and are about to become one of the longest running sitcoms American TV history.

All seasons of the show are available on Netflix now.