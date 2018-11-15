Accessibility Links

Narcos season 4 release date confirmed: Netflix reveals Mexico location in new trailer

The drug cartel series will focus on the rise of a "new empire" when it returns this year

(Netflix)

Narcos season four shifts to a new location and a “new empire” when it returns to Netflix this November.

The streaming service confirmed the release date for Narcos: Mexico in a new trailer which shows how the action will shift to the rise of Mexican drug cartels following three seasons set in Colombia.

The new episodes will be released on Friday 16th November.

The new season, now known simply as Narcos: Mexico, stars Diego Luna and Michael Peña, with Luna playing Guadalajara crime boss Félix Gallardo and Peña as DEA agent Kiki Camarena.

Camarena moves from California to Mexico with his wife and young son to take on the rising drug trafficking challenge as the Guadalajara Cartel moves to establish control over the criminal enterprise.

The series will also see a new time period, as the action shifts to the early 1980s.

The Crown - Matt Smith, Peter Morgan, Claire Foy - Writer/Creator Peter Morgan with Matt Smith (Prince Philip) and Claire Foy (Queen Elizabeth II) (Netflix, TL)

“Narcos: Mexico will explore the origins of the modern drug war by going back to its roots, beginning at a time when the Mexican trafficking world was a loose and disorganised confederation of independent growers and dealers,” Netflix explains in a statement. Witness the rise of the Guadalajara Cartel in the 1980s as Félix Gallardo (Luna) takes the helm, unifying traffickers in order to build an empire.”

By the sounds of things, Luna will play a very different kind of drug baron both to Pedro Pascal’s Pablo Escobar in seasons one and two and the Cali Cartel leaders in season three.

A release from Netflix describes his character as “quiet but bold, inscrutable but sharp-minded, to all appearances he is a benevolent leader, loyal to his friends, associates, and employees…but his ambition comes before all else.”

Watch the date announcement trailer below.

This article was originally published on 7 September 2018

