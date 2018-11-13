Accessibility Links

First Outlander season 4 trailer suggests shock character return

Listen closely to the end of the trailer. Could it be?

The first trailer for Outlander season four is a mix of New Worlds and old faces… or at least, voices.

Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) are on the verge of the Revolutionary War in North Carolina, while in the 20th century their daughter Bree (Sophie Skelton) is preparing to travel back to meet them.

And it’s in this later period that the trailer’s big shock occurs – just before she steps through the stones, a voice can be heard saying “sometimes life takes unexpected turns.”

That voice? None other than Tobias Menzies.

As fans know, both of Menzies’ characters have already died, but that certainly seems to be Frank Randall giving his adopted daughter advice.

Even more shocking, the appearance of Randall is a departure from Diana Gabaldon’s fourth book, The Drums of Autumn. And to top it all off, Menzies is now playing Prince Philip in The Crown, making his cameo here completely unexpected.

Outlander producer Maril Davis however has hinted that Menzies could make an Outlander return, but that was before he was cast as Prince Philip.

“You might see Frank come to our shores again,” Davis said.

“In the books, there’s often flashbacks of Claire’s relationship and there are moments of Frank and Brianna’s relationship that we didn’t get to see. We love Tobias and I know not everyone is team Frank, but he’s so much fun to play with.

“So yes, we might see him again.”

Given that we’re dealing with a show stuffed with time travel and flashbacks, it’s certainly plausible that Frank could return in some way.

But how? We’ll have to wait until 4th November to find out what’s really going on…

Outlander season 4 is coming to the UK soon on Amazon Prime Video

This article was originally published on 11 September 2018

