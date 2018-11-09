When is Making a Murderer 2 released on Netflix? What has happened to Steven Avery and Brendan Dassey?

Making a Murderer, the Netflix true crime sensation that had viewers gripped in 2015, is returning in 2018 to reveal what happened next in the story of Steven Avery, Brendan Dassey, and the murder of Teresa Halbach.

Advertisement

Documentary filmmakers Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos diligently followed the story of Steven Avery in season one, revealing the story of the Wisconsin local who served 18 years in prison for the wrongful conviction of sexual assault and attempted murder of Penny Beerntsen.

After successfully overturning his conviction and filing a lawsuit against the county, Avery – alongside his teenage nephew Brendan Dassey – was subsequently convicted of murdering photographer Teresa Halbach in 2005.

The first season brought global attention to the case, but since the series ended new information and developments have continued to trickle out.

The filmmakers and Netflix have therefore decided to make a follow-up to the original series.

With the new episodes set to be released on Netflix soon, here’s everything you need to know about what to expect from Making a Murderer season two.

When is Making a Murderer season two released on Netflix?

Netflix has now confirmed that Making a Murderer Part 2 will be released on Friday 19th October 2018.

Filming has been taking place since July 2016, and now Netflix has confirmed that season two will feature ten new episodes.

Netflix executive Cindy Holland had originally suggested that season two would be released in 2017, telling USA Today: “The story is still ongoing, so you will see new episodes coming sometimes this year as the story continues to unfold.”

However, in the end the filmmakers instead chose to follow events further, only releasing new episodes in October 2018 when they were ready.

Three years after the documentary was first released, Avery and Dassey’s legal battles are still ongoing.

In a statement thanking fans for supporting the show, filmmakers Riccardi and Demos said: “We are extremely grateful for the tremendous response to, and in support of, the series. The viewers’ interest and attention has ensured that the story is not over, and we are fully committed to continuing to document events as they unfold.”

Is there a trailer for Making a Murderer Part 2?

Yes, Netflix released a first full trailer on 9th October, 10 days before the release of the new episodes.

What is going to happen in Making a Murderer season two?

As with the first season, the new series will follow Steven Avery and Brendan Dassey in their efforts to overturn their convictions. Testimonies from their families, friends and associates are also expected to feature.

“Steven and Brendan, their families and their legal and investigative teams have once again graciously granted us access, giving us a window into the complex web of American criminal justice,” said executive producers Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos.

“Building on Part 1, which documented the experience of the accused, in Part 2, we have chronicled the experience of the convicted and imprisoned, two men each serving life sentences for crimes they maintain they did not commit. We are thrilled to be able to share this new phase of the journey with viewers.”

Riccardi and Demos have also secured exclusive access to Avery’s new lawyer Kathleen Zellner.

Our job is to prove that Steven Avery did not receive a fair trial. It is the State’s job, not ours, to prove who killed TH —-so far they have failed miserably. @lifeafterten @michellemalkin #MakingAMurderer — Kathleen Zellner (@ZellnerLaw) July 16, 2018

In the years that have passed since viewers first were introduced to the case, Zellner has been vocal about the case on social media and continues to share updates about the case.

“It does not matter how long it takes, what it costs or what obstacles we have to overcome,” she said. “Our efforts to win Mr Avery’s freedom will never stop.”

Who is Kathleen Zellner? Meet the lawyer representing Steven Avery in Making a Murderer Part 2

The second season is also thought to explore more information that wasn’t touched upon in the first series.

Netflix executive Ted Sarandos explained during the TCA summer press tour, “There is a ton of info that wasn’t explored just in the confines of the episodes we’ve done.”

What has happened since Making a Murderer season one?

Both Avery and Dassey are currently fighting their convictions in the American court system.

According to Netflix, the show will “provide an in-depth look at the high stakes post-conviction process, as well as the emotional toll the process takes on all involved.”

Avery’s request for a retrial was denied in October last year.

Judge Angela Sutkiewicz explained the verdict, saying, “The defendant has failed to establish any grounds that would trigger the right to a new trial in the interests of justice. As such, no further consideration will be given to this issue.”

In September 2018, Avery was again refused a request for a new trail by a County court judge, but lawyer Zellner insisted that other judges will review the newly filed evidence.

So far only 1 Judge has ruled on Avery. At least 10 more will review before a final decision is made— on this evidence. If he is not freed we will file again. Never going to end until he is free. @lifeafterten @michellemalkin #makinganexonoree — Kathleen Zellner (@ZellnerLaw) September 8, 2018

Meanwhile, Dassey’s conviction was initially overturned by a federal judge in 2016 on the grounds the confession was “involuntary”.

A US federal court then ruled that he should be “immediately” released from prison, having already served 10 years.

However, while it looked as if Dassey could be released, the federal court’s decision was overturned following an appeal from the prosecution, leading to a panel of judges ruling in favour to uphold the original conviction.

The case continues to garner attention, with a White House petition gaining over 129,000 signatures calling for the pair to be pardoned.

Black Keys musician Dan Auerbach released a protest song called Lake Superior in the wake of Avery’s conviction.

Meanwhile, an unrelated spin-off show called Convicting a Murderer, which observes the case against Avery and Dassey, has begun production.

Advertisement

Filmmaker behind the show Shawn Rech explained, “This docu-series will examine the case and the allegations of police wrongdoing from a broader perspective. It will also share with viewers the traumatic effects of being found guilty and vilified in the court of public opinion.”