Meet the cast of Netflix’s The Kominsky Method

Chuck Lorre, the mastermind behind some of the biggest sitcoms of the 21st century including Two and a Half Men and The Big Bang Theory, is having a second go at engineering a Netflix hit with 30-minute twilight years comedy, The Kominsky Method.

While his previous show on the streaming service, the recently-cancelled Disjointed, went the traditional, multi-camera sitcom route, this series is more befitting of the Netflix comedy shows: it’s a little less broad, and they’ve done away with the laughter track.

If it does manage to strike a chord with Netflix viewers, it’ll be predominantly thanks to its cast, led by Oscar-winners Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin.

Find out everything you need to know about the cast of The Kominsky Method below.

Michael Douglas as Sandy Kominsky

Who is Sandy Kominsky? A former actor, now an acting teacher. He’s a three-time divorcée, and the most important relationship in his life is with his best friend and long-time agent Norman Newlander.

Where have I seen Michael Douglas before? Big-time films, mainly, like Wall Street, Basic Instinct, Fatal Attraction, Ant-Man, The Game and Behind the Candelabra. The actor was recently honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, where he was joined by his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones and father Kirk Douglas.

Alan Arkin as Norman Newlander

Who is Norman Newlander? Sandy’s crotchety pal and agent, who is caring for his wife, Eileen, as she battles cancer.

Where have I seen Alan Arkin before? He won the Oscar for best supporting actor in Little Miss Sunshine, and has also featured in Argo, Glengarry Glen Ross, Edward Scissorhands and Going in Style.

Sarah Baker as Mindy Kominsky

Who is Mindy Kominsky? Sandy’s daughter.

Where have I seen Sarah Baker before? She has appeared in Big Little Lies, Louie, Young Sheldon, Santa Clarita Diet and Great News.

Nancy Travis as Lisa

Who is Lisa? A newly divorced student in Sandy’s acting class who takes a shine to him.

Where have I seen Nancy Travis before? So I married an Axe Murderer, Mr Mercedes, Becker and Internal Affairs.

Susan Sullivan as Eileen Newlander

Who is Eileen Newlander? Norman’s ailing wife, and an old friend of Sandy’s.

Where have I seen Susan Sullivan before? Castle, Dharma & Greg and My Best Friend’s Wedding.

Lisa Edelstein as Phoebe Newlander

Who is Phoebe Newlander? Norman and Eileen’s estranged daughter, who arrives in town after a family tragedy.

Where have I seen Lisa Edelstein before? The Good Doctor, House, Castle and The Good Wife.

Danny DeVito as the doctor

Who is the doctor? Norman and Sandy’s urologist.

Where have I seen Danny DeVito before? It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Twins, Batman Returns, Taxi, Matilda, Friends and The Comedian.