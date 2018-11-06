Accessibility Links

Is Homeland on Netflix?

How to watch and stream the crime thriller

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 03: (L-R) Moderator Stacy Wilson Hunt, executive producer/co-creator/showrunner Alex Gansa, executive producer/ director Lesli Linka Glatter, actress Claire Danes, actor Mandy Patinkin, actor Rupert Friend and actress Elizabeth Marvel attend the ATAS Emmy screening of Showtime's "Homeland" at NeueHouse Hollywood on April 3, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Emmy-Award-winning US thriller Homeland is hugely popular – when its first series aired on US channel Showtime in 2011, it became the channel’s highest-rated drama premiere in eight years.

Based on the Israeli series Prisoners of War, the crime drama follows Carrie Mathison, a CIA officer with bipolar disorder who believes that US Marine Corps Sniper Nicholas Brody is a spy for al-Qaeda. The drama has progressed a lot since that original premise over six series. And there’s more in store for the thriller. The seventh series will air in 2018.

How to watch Homeland online…

Amazon Prime – Buy now

iTunes – Buy now

Now TV – Buy now

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 29: Actress Claire Danes of the TV show "Homeland" attends the Television Critic Association's Summer Press Tour - CBS/CW/Showtime panels held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 29, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)

It stars Claire Danes as Carrie and Damian Lewis as Nicholas.

The show was broadcast in the UK on Channel 4. Streamers can catch up on the action on Amazon Prime Video, where all episodes are available. Alternatively, they can catch the latest two episodes for free, on 4OD.

But if you need to update yourself on more than just those two episodes, all six series are available to stream on Netflix. In fact, the latest series was added on 16 January. Just in time to beat those January blues.

All about Homeland

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 03: (L-R) Moderator Stacy Wilson Hunt, executive producer/co-creator/showrunner Alex Gansa, executive producer/ director Lesli Linka Glatter, actress Claire Danes, actor Mandy Patinkin, actor Rupert Friend and actress Elizabeth Marvel attend the ATAS Emmy screening of Showtime's "Homeland" at NeueHouse Hollywood on April 3, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

