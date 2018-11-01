Stranger Things’ Noah Schnapp dresses as Eleven in front of Millie Bobby Brown for Halloween

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp may well have won Halloween this year, dressing up as Eleven while hanging out with Millie Bobby Brown herself.

Advertisement

The young actor, who plays Will in the series, donned Elle’s pink dress and blonde wig disguise from season one as he and the other Stranger Things kids – including Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Sadie Sink (Max) Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas) – took time out of filming the third season of the Netflix series to celebrate All Hallows’ Eve.

Bobby Brown posted a photo on Instagram of the gang all costumed-up, herself donning a Princess Leia outfit alongside Matarazzo’s Han Solo and Sink’s Rey.

McLaughlin, on the other hand, seems to be dressed as a Rastafarian. It’s cute and all, but if we’re being hyper-critical, this really could have been co-ordinated better. Step it up, guys.

Check out the pics below.

Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike, was conspicuously absent from the photoshoot… Excuse us while we try not to overly read into what this might mean for season three.

Advertisement

Stranger Things season 3 is expected to arrive in 2019