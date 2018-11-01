New on Netflix: the best movies and TV shows released every day
Your daily guide to everything recently added to Netflix UK – discover the best new shows and movies to stream now
From the biggest Netflix Original films to the best TV series, check out all the best new releases to watch on Netflix UK.
With a new show or film to stream added to the list every day, you’ll never be stuck for what to watch on Netflix again. Check out the list below…
- Netflix UK TV guide: what to watch and how much it costs
- Top Netflix TV series
- Top 50 Netflix movies
Need something new to watch on Netflix? Click here
Thursday 1st November: The Lord of the Rings trilogy
Time to immerse yourself, once again, in JRR Tolkien’s Middle Earth.
You know the drill: Frodo, Gandalf and a few pals get together to destroy a ring. It takes a little longer than expected… Watch on Netflix
Tuesday 30th October: Line of Duty series 4
Write Jed Mercurio has won whole new legions of fans for his hit BBC1 thriller Bodyguard (now on Netflix internationally), so for anyone who hasn’t yet experienced the twisting brilliance of his police corruption drama needs to catch up now. All four series of Line of Duty are now available, with series five currently in production. Watch on Netflix
Monday 29th October: A Walk Among the Tombstones
Liam Neeson continues his weary action hero schtick as troubled ex-cop Matt Scudder on the hunt for his wife’s killers. Watch on Netflix