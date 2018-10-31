Discover the real history behind Netflix’s The Crown

The Crown made a triumphant return to Netflix in December 2017, with season two picking up where season one left off.

Personal relationships and political crises collide as Queen Elizabeth II’s reign moves through the 1950s into the Swinging Sixties.

However, sorting the fact from the fiction in Netflix’s lavish series can be a complicated business, with truth about the royal family’s private lives hard to pin down.

Find out more about the key historical events and dramatic relationships featured in The Crown seasons one and two, as the Netflix series reveals more about this most intriguing of families.

The history of The Crown season two

The history of The Crown season one

