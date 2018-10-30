Accessibility Links

New on Netflix: the best movies and TV shows released every day

Your daily guide to everything recently added to Netflix UK – discover the best new shows and movies to stream now

Thandie Newton as Roz H

From the biggest Netflix Original films to the best TV series, check out all the best new releases to watch on Netflix UK.

With a new show or film to stream added to the list every day, you’ll never be stuck for what to watch on Netflix again. Check out the list below…

Need something new to watch on Netflix? Click here

The Crown - Matt Smith, Peter Morgan, Claire Foy - Writer/Creator Peter Morgan with Matt Smith (Prince Philip) and Claire Foy (Queen Elizabeth II) (Netflix, TL)

Tuesday 30th October: Line of Duty series 4

Martin Compston, Adrian Dunbar and Vicky McClure in Line of Duty (BBC, HF)
Martin Compston, Adrian Dunbar and Vicky McClure in Line of Duty (BBC)

Write Jed Mercurio has won whole new legions of fans for his hit BBC1 thriller Bodyguard (now on Netflix internationally), so for anyone who hasn’t yet experienced the twisting brilliance of his police corruption drama needs to catch up now. All four series of Line of Duty are now available, with series five currently in production. Watch on Netflix

Monday 29th October: A Walk Among the Tombstones

Liam Neeson continues his weary action hero schtick as troubled ex-cop Matt Scudder on the hunt for his wife’s killers. Watch on Netflix

