Netflix reveals first trailer for Making a Murderer Part 2

Netflix has revealed the first full trailer for Making a Murderer Part 2, which is set to continue following the story of Steven Avery and Brendan Dassey as they fight their convictions for the murder of Teresa Halbach.

Season two will be made up of ten new episodes, and will follow Steven Avery’s new lawyer Kathleen Zellner as she attempts to prove that her client was wrongfully convicted.

The series will also explore Brendan Dassey’s own process through the US postconviction system, as his lawyers attempt to prove that his recorded confession to the murder was involuntary.

“Our task now is to upend an entire system that favours the prosecutors,” Dassey’s postconviction lawyer Laura Nirider says in the new trailer, unveiled ahead of the series’ release on Friday 19th October.

Watch the video below.

Filmmakers Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos spent over ten years following the story of Steven Avery in Wisconsin, and returned to the subject soon after the release of season one.

The series generated global interest in the case, and the follow-up is once again expected to shine a light on the US criminal justice system.

Ricciardi and Demos resumed filming six months after the first season was released on Netflix, and have continued to document both Steven and Brendan’s legal battles.

The trailer also hints at how those involved have reacted to the attention the series has brought, with Steven Avery himself saying, “I didn’t think all of these people would care”.

Ahead of season two’s release, Ricciardi and Demos thanked the families and lawyers of Steven and Brendan for “giving us a window into the complex web of American criminal justice.”

“Building on Part 1, which documented the experience of the accused, in Part 2, we have chronicled the experience of the convicted and imprisoned, two men each serving life sentences for crimes they maintain they did not commit,” they said in a statement. “We are thrilled to be able to share this new phase of the journey with viewers.”

Making a Murderer Part 2 will be released on Netflix on Friday 19th October 2018

This article was originally published on 9 October 2018