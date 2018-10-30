When is Daredevil season three released on Netflix? Who’s in the cast, and what’s going to happen?

After more than two long years of waiting, our favourite crime-fighting lawyer is set to return for Marvel’s Daredevil season three on Netflix in the not-so-distant future.

Drew Goddard’s creation will this year be run by Erik Oleson, with Goddard serving as the show’s consultant. Why don’t you find out everything you need to know about the upcoming season below?

When will Daredevil season 3 be released on Netflix?

Netflix has now confirmed that Daredevil season three will be released on Friday 19th October. The news came along with a new poster and trailer.

Daredevil follows hot on the heels of Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist in Netflix’s Marvel release schedule, with all four shows enjoying new seasons in 2018.

Is there a trailer for Daredevil season 3?

There is indeed, and it shows a mysterious figure donning the Daredevil costume to frame Matt Murdock for terrible crimes.

It was later revealed that this faux-Daredevil is none other than classic comic-book villain Bullseye, played by Wilson Bethel in the new series.

Who is in the cast of Daredevil season 3?

As expected, stars Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock/Daredevil), Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page) and Elden Henson (Foggy Nelson) are all returning for the new season. Vincent D’Onofrio has also signed on to continue his role as the brutally intimidating Wilson Fisk.

In terms of new faces, The Fosters actor Jay Ali has joined the Daredevil cast for season three, where he’ll play “honest but ambitious” FBI agent Rahul ‘Ray’ Nadeem according to Marvel. Wilson Bethel is also joining as FBI Agent Benjamin Poindexter, aka Bullseye.

What will happen in Daredevil season 3?

After the heart-breaking death of Daredevil’s on and off again lover Elektra at the hands of (no pun intended) The Hand in the conclusion of season two, Daredevil defeated The Hand alongside Frank Castle aka The Punisher.

The surviving members of The Hand then resurrected Elektra during The Defenders, only to be buried under the collapsed Midland Circle building alongside Daredevil – in which they were both presumed dead.

The final scene of The Defenders gives us our biggest hint of what to expect in the upcoming season of Daredevil however. Matt Murdoch is seen lying on a bed, with a nun taking care of him. As he appears to stir she shouts, “Get Maggie!” and then, “Tell her he’s awake.”

This would seem that the upcoming season could play on the Born Again comic book arc, first published in 1986. In this story arc, Maggie nurses Matt back to health after realising he is in fact her long-lost son. Actress Joanne Whalley was confirmed to be playing Maggie in January 2018.

In addition to this, Wilson Fisk uncovers Daredevil’s true identity in Born Again, which would fit the eerily foreshadowing scene in series two where he asks to “re-examine” Matt Murdock’s files after feeling a cut he suffered in one of his and Daredevil’s earlier clashes…