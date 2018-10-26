Accessibility Links

The original Sabrina the Teenage Witch cast reunited ahead of the Netflix reboot

Melissa Joan Hart has shared some advice with new Sabrina Kiernan Shipka

Netflix has pulled out all the stops in the promotional trail for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

We thought they’d pulled off their greatest trick when they had Salem the cat walk the red carpet, but they’ve really outdone themselves on the eve of release, reuniting the cast of original series Sabrina the Teenage Witch to share their best wishes with the new cast.

The streaming service shared a short clip of Melissa Joan Hart, Caroline Rhea, Beth Broderick and Nate Richert on their Instagram page, in which they addressed their Chilling Adventures of Sabrina counterparts and sent their “best witches”.

“I just wanted to send my best witches to Kiernan Shipka, AKA the new Sabrina Spellman,” Melissa Joan Hart says. “By the way, from one Sabrina to the other, if you’re ever given the choice between a broom and a vacuum, choose the vacuum.” In the 1990s sitcom, Sabrina was known to hop on a hoover rather than the traditional witch transportation, a broom. There’s no sign of either in the new show, however…

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is out NOW on Netflix

All about Sabrina the Teenage Witch

