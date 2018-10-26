Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’s Kiernan Shipka and Ross Lynch on working with Michelle Gomez

Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina may well be headlined by 18-year-old Kiernan Shipka, but there is also a remarkable line-up of experienced Britons in the cast steering the ship, imparting wisdom where they can to the young star – not least Doctor Who’s Michelle Gomez, who plays Mrs Wardell, a teacher from Greendale High who has been possessed by a demon intent on guiding the young witch into the path of the Dark Lord.

“She’s a stunner,” Shipka says of her co-star. “She has the greatest head of hair that I’ve ever seen on a human being. And she is so funny.”

Both Shipka and Ross Lynch, who plays Sabrina’s mortal boyfriend Harvey Kinkle claim to have learned a huge amount from Gomez (who played Missy on Doctor Who during the Peter Capaldi years) during filming.

“You can learn so much from someone like her,” Lynch says. “She really knows how to milk a moment man. She’ll take any liberty she can, and it’s so much fun to watch, and it really just inspires you to do the same.”



Shipka was similarly impressed by Gomez’s dynamism in front of the camera: “She just loves to play with the character. I mean, I never even predict anymore what I think our scenes are going to be like, because I know in rehearsals she’s going to find a million things to do, and then change them and then focus on lines that I never thought she’d put the emphasis on, and it’s always really brilliant.”

And while the two young actors admit they have never seen Doctor Who, they have the best intentions of checking it out.

“I’ll watch anything that she’s in,” Lynch says.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is released on Netflix UK on Friday 26th October