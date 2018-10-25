Netflix November 2018 new releases: the best movies and TV shows streaming this month

It’s hard to believe that House of Cards premiered just five years ago. Netflix is a very, very different place today, as evidenced by the slew of new shows and films launching alongside the sixth and final season of the political drama this November.

Nowadays, Narcos season four can appear alongside new British reality series Death By Magic, which looks into magicians who died performing dangerous tricks, and nobody will bat an eyelid.

The Coen Brothers, two of the foremost voices of American cinema of the past 30 years, can release their latest film on the service, with only a few select theatres actually rolling it out on the big screen.

Michael Douglas can star in a comedy TV series from the makers of The Big Bang Theory (The Kominsky Method, dropping on Friday 16th) and no one will really talk about it much at all.

And, perhaps most impressively, the service which dropped DVDs through people’s letterboxes little more than a decade ago is now the home to Orson Welles’ last ever film, which has been 48 years in the making.

And that film will sit, with equal footing, alongside the sequel to the schmaltzy holiday hit The Christmas Prince.

What a world.

Check out all the best new TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in November 2018 below.

Thursday 1st November 2018

The Lord of the Rings trilogy Frodo, Gandalf and friends get together to destroy a ring. It takes a while…

Children of Men Dystopian drama from Oscar hopeful Alfonso Cuaron, set in a terrifying future in which humans have become infertile. Clive Owen and Julianne Moore star

RoboCop (1987) Half-robot, half-man, all cop

Friday 2nd November

House of Cards: season 6 Claire Underwood rules the roost now. If you feel comforted, don’t

The Other Side of the Wind Orson Welles’ autobiographical final film has been 48 years in the making. He never got to finish it due to financial troubles, but now editor Bob Murawski, with the help of Peter Bogdanovich and Welles’ daughter, Beatrice, has done it for him

They’ll Love me When I’m Dead A documentary about Orson Welles and The Other Side of the Wind

The Holiday Calendar An appropriately schmaltzy-sounding Christmas romcom about a photographer who inherits an antique advent calendar that seems to be pointing her towards the love of her life

Friday 9th November

Outlaw King Chris Pine leads this historical drama about how Scottish king Robert the Bruce fought back against the English

Super Drags An animated series about crime-fighting drag queens

The Sinner: season 2 The crime drama returns with a new cast – and a new mystery

Westside A new “reality” series about upcoming musicians, described as a mix between The Hills and Glee

Friday 16th November

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs The Coen Brothers’ sprawling western anthology, which has gone down a hit on the film festival circuit, arrives on Netflix

Narcos: Mexico Michael Pena and Diego Luna lead an entirely new cast as the action moves to Guadalajara in the 1980s

The Kominsky Method A comedy about ageing and acting, starring two ageing actors, Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin

Tuesday 20th November

The Final Table MasterChef goes global: Netflix pits the greatest chefs from around the world against one another in a new food entertainment series

Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia The Daily Show host touches on racism and immigration in his new stand-up special

Thursday 22nd November

The Christmas Chronicles Kurt Russell stars as Santa Clause in this new Christmas flick

Friday 23rd November

Frontier: season 3 The Jason Momoa-led historical drama is back for another six episodes

Friday 30th November

Death by Magic A documentary series investigating the deaths of magicians who died while performing dangerous stunts

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding Netflix’s supremely cheesy, under-the-radar hit is back for a sequel – and a royal wedding