Meet the cast of Homecoming on Amazon Prime Video

Julia Roberts is set to make her TV debut with the launch of Amazon Prime Video’s Homecoming – and she’s not the only major movie star in the cast.

Advertisement

The series, a psychological thriller based on a podcast of the same name and directed by Mr Robot mastermind Sam Esmail, also features Sissy Spacek and Stephan James, an upcoming star who is set to make waves as one of the leads in Barry Jenkins’ Moonlight follow-up If Beale Street Could Talk.

Plus, Bobby Cannavale, the busiest man in Hollywood, is in it, too.

Find out everything you need to know about the stars of Homecoming and their characters below.

Julia Roberts as Heidi Bergman

Who is Heidi Bergman? A social worker at the Homecoming Transitional Support Centre, which purports to help soldiers returning from war.

Where have I seen Julia Roberts before? She’s one of the biggest movie stars of the past 30 years, so quite a few things, but most notably, My Best Friend’s Wedding, Erin Brockovich, Pretty Woman, Notting Hill and Stepmom.

Bobby Cannavale as Colin Belfast

Who is Colin Belfast? Heidi’s boss at the private company that runs the Homecoming programme.

Where have I seen Bobby Cannavale before? He has featured in Will & Grace, Vinyl, Ant-Man and its sequel, Mr Robot, Master of None and Boardwalk Empire.

Stephan James as Walter Cruz

Who is Walter Cruz? A soldier returning from war in the Middle East who enters the Homecoming programme and develops a bond with Heidi over the course of several one-on-one counselling sessions.

Where have I seen Stephan James before? He played John Lewis in Selma, and is set to star in Barry Jenkins’ Moonlight follow-up, If Beale Street Could Talk, later in 2018.

Shea Whigham as Thomas Carrasco

Who is Thomas Carrasco? A mid-level Department of Defense auditor who is investigating a complaint against the Homecoming programme in 2022.

Where have I seen Shea Whigham before? He has appeared in Fargo, Narcos, Boardwalk Empire, True Detective, Good Times at the El Royale and First Man.

Alex Karpovsky as Craig

Who is Craig? An employee at the Homecoming facility.

Where have I seen Alex Karpovsky before? He played Ray in Girls, and has featured in countless indie films such as Rosy, Folk Hero & Funny Guy and Little Sister.

Sissy Spacek as Ellen Bergman

Who is Ellen Bergman? Heidi’s mother, who takes her in after she leaves Homecoming.

Where have I seen Sissy Spacek before? She played Carrie in Carrie, and has also starred in JFK, Hard Promises, Bloodline, The Help and Big Love.

Marianne Jean-Baptiste as Gloria Cruz

Who is Gloria Cruz? Walter’s mother, who is suspicious of the goings on at the facility.

Where have I seen Marianne Jean-Baptiste before? The English actor featured in Broadchurch series two as defence barrister Sharon Bishop, and has also appeared in RoboCop, Without A Trace, Peter Rabbit and Spy Game.

Dermot Mulroney as Anthony

Who is Anthony? Heidi’s overbearing boyfriend.

Where have I seen Dermot Mulroney before? Homecoming is something of a reunion for Mulroney and Julia Roberts: the actor featured opposite Roberts in My Best Friend’s Wedding. He also played Rachel’s colleague-turned-love interest in Friends.

Jeremy Allen White as Shrier

Who is Shrier? A soldier at the Homecoming retreat who is suspicious of Heidi and her superiors’ intentions.

Where have I seen Jeremy Allen White before? He stars as Lip in the US version of Shameless, and has featured in Movie 43 and After Everything.

Advertisement

Homecoming launches on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 26th October