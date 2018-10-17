Over 80 million Netflix subscribers watched romcoms this summer

Is Netflix the new home of the romcom? The streaming service has revealed that films from its impressive summer offering of romantic comedies – including To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, Set It Up, Sierra Burgess is a Loser and The Kissing Booth – were watched by a whopping 80 million subscribers.

The figures come as part of the greater overall flex that is Netflix’s Q3 earnings report, with the company also announcing that it had notched up just under 7 million additional subscribers and a further $4bn in revenue. A healthy enough three months then…

We already knew that many of the films in question were hits from their social media impact alone – To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before star Noah Centineo being perhaps the greatest benefactor of this – but the figure of 80 million global viewers, ambiguous as it may be about specific films, is still quite staggering.

The report also features a chart which exemplifies the streaming service’s star-making prowess, pointing out the social media popularity of some of its young actors, such as the aforementioned Centineo and Millie Bobby Brown, who has seen her following rise from under 100,000 before the launch of Stranger Things to over 17.4m today.

2018 has been a relatively big year for romcoms in the cinema, too – with Crazy Rich Asians on track to be one of the highest-earning films of the year – but it’s now hard to argue that Netflix is not a major player when it comes to making us laugh at love.

