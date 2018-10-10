The best TV shows to watch on Netflix

Looking for your next binge watch? You’ve come to the right place.

Netflix is adding new Original series and old favourites all the time (and, yes, occasionally taking them away again), so check out some of the best TV series on the service right now. Who knows? Your next obsession could be here.

Updated 10th October 2018

Maniac

Bizarre, trippy, brilliant? Emma Stone and Jonah Hill’s new limited series is a visual treat, but not everyone immediately jumped on board. However, for a show brimming with ideas, the least you can do is find out which side of the fence you fall. And given that Cary Fukunaga has now been confirmed as the next Bond director, there’s all the more reason to find out what all the fuss is about.

Read more: Netflix’s new series Maniac is a comically bleak vision of the world – with a glimmer of hope

The Good Place

NBC’s high-concept philosi-sitcom cannot be talked up enough – it has carved out a new mould that hasn’t been seen in a network sitcom since Seinfeld changed the game back in the 1990s. The series follows the lives of four individuals who have landed themselves in some sort of secular after-life, except one of them (Kristen Bell’s Eleanor Shellstrop) is there by mistake. A series of twist and turns throughout the first season prelude a massive shake-up in season two, which consistently leaves the audience wondering where on earth it can go next. Season three somehow repeats the feat, brilliantly. Watch on Netflix

Orange is the New Black

The series follows naïve, middle-class Piper Kerman (Taylor Schilling) as she embarked on a 15-month sentence. With its brilliant ensemble cast of strong, funny and racially diverse women, the five seasons of Orange contradict every “women behind bars” stereotype. Season six is available now. Watch on Netflix

Monty Python’s Flying Circus

Just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the huge archive of classic Monty Python comedy now on Netflix. The cult TV series went on to inspire generations of comedians. Sure, it’s a serious and at times sinister world, but if you ever need to feel just a little bit silly, this is the place to go. Watch on Netflix

GLOW

Towards the end of its first season, we saw that this comedy about a (real) 1980s TV wrestling show might be something special. Yes, the slapstick in leotards is endlessly fun, but GLOW is brilliant at teasing out the vulnerabilities of its characters and the power dynamics between them. The serious moments pack a big punch, more so in the even better second run. Watch on Netflix

Queer Eye

An all new Fab Five and a feel-good heart that most broadcasters could only dream of, Netflix struck gold with its reboot of Queer Eye. The series has already found a loyal fan base, even including people who never watched the original, and season two is just as joyous as the first. Watch on Netflix

13 Reasons Why

The much-discussed teen drama, based on Jay Asher’s novel of the same name, tells the story of the suicide of 17-year-old Hannah Baker, after the fact. It’s narrative is built upon a series of tapes that she left to a former love interest Clay Jensen, detailing her reasons for doing it. A controversial series to be sure, but an instant teen classic.

Now season two has been released, the story has proved both addictive and agonising all over again, as the series spins out to discover more about the characters affected by Hannah’s suicide. Season three will return in 2019. Watch on Netflix

Friends

In the past decade, Friends has been so ubiquitous on British telly that most people have already seen every single episode (all 236 of them) at least once. But with Netflix comes control: the opportunity to dip into your favourite episodes – the one with Ross’ sandwich, the one with the apartment swap, the one where Ross and Rachel were on a break – at your whim. Who needs real friends? Watch on Netflix

Stranger Things

There’s a reason why everyone’s talking about it; this brilliantly scary horror series following four normal 1980s kids and one telekinetic super-girl is packed with heart. And an inter-dimensional monster that walks through walls. Oh, and an unmissable soundtrack too. Season two was the most anticipated launch on Netflix ever, and there’s more to come… Watch on Netflix

Peaky Blinders

This Cillian Murphy-starring crime epic has won acclaim all over the world, with everyone from Tom Cruise to the late David Bowie singing its praises. That’s quite a broad fanbase, but the Brummie-based 1920s gang series really does have something for everyone. Sharp suits, sharper razor blades, and performances that cut through all the usual bingewatching dross. Three series are on Netflix, and the fourth will be released soon now it has aired on the BBC. Watch on Netflix

Making a Murderer

A poster child for Netflix, Making a Murderer became one of the streaming giant’s most talked about shows since the ten part documentary premiered in December 2015. Following the story of Steven Avery, a Wisconsin man who served 18-years in prison after being wrongly accused of attempted murder and sexual assault, and was subsequently convicted of a different murder, this series has gripped the world and become the focus of much debate. Made by filmmakers Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos the extraordinary piece of television was filmed over a decade. A must watch for any true crime fans – and a second season is now set to blow the story wide open all over again. Watch on Netflix

Read more: Everything you need to know about Making a Murderer Part 2