When is Star Trek: Discovery season 2 released? Who is in the cast, and what’s going to happen?

All systems are go for Star Trek: Discovery season 2, with production under way as of April 2018.

Showing on Netflix in the UK and CBS in the United States, the new season is set to see some personnel changes, with a couple of major deaths in season one likely to affect things this time around – though some of the deceased characters may come back in one way or another…

When is Star Trek: Discovery season 2 released on Netflix?

No release date has been announced yet – but we have good reason to believe that we won’t see any new episodes until 2019.

Co-creator Alex Kurtzman said as much in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter back in September of last year. “We want to take the right amount of time and don’t want to rush,” he said, touting “the early side of 2019” as a likely window.

Filming is officially underway, as of mid-April 2018. Actor Doug Jones (better known as the fish-man in Guillermo del Toro’s Oscar-winning drama The Shape of Water) announced the beginning of production on Instagram, forlornly saying goodbye to his head of hair as he prepared to don the Kelpien prosthetics of Commander Saru once again.

The new episodes are released internationally on Netflix less than 24 hours after the show airs in the US, so UK fans won’t have to worry too much about spoilers. Unlike most Netflix shows, Star Trek: Discovery will be released weekly.

Is there a trailer?

There sure is, introducing us to Captain Pike of the USS Enterprise and hinting at some new adventures for the crew.

Who is in the cast?

*Spoilers for Star Trek: Discovery season 1 to follow*

“Death is not an ending,” was the message from showrunner Aaron Harberts following the controversial killing of Hugh Culber (Wilson Cruz) in season ONE – and he seems to have meant it. Cruz posted on social media to announce that he was beginning filming on season two, so evidently we have not seen the last of him.

The same could possibly be said for Jason Isaacs’ Captain Gabriel Lorca, who was stabbed and thrown into a ship’s reactor in the season one finale. Kurtzman told Entertainment Weekly that he could return to the show “somehow” – and Isaacs is said to be open to a return.

Lorca’s killer, Michelle Yeoh’s Captain Philippa Georgiou, is likely to return.

What we do know for sure, however, is that all of the USS Discovery, including Sonequa Martin-Green’s Michael Burnham, Saru (Doug Jones), Paul Stamets (Anthony Rapp) and Sylvia Tilly (Mary Wiseman), are set to return.

Shazad Latif’s Ash Tyler will also be back, after the reveal that he was the Klingon Voq, alongside Klingon Mary Chieffo’s L’Rell.

Furthermore, stand-up comedian Tig Notaro (below) has been confirmed as a surprise guest star. She will play Chief Engineer Denise Reno of the USS Hiawatha.

Meanwhile, Inhumans star Anson Mount will join the cast as Pike, captain of the USS Enterprise, from whom Discovery answered a distress call at the end of the season one finale.

Cat's out of the bag. Yep, I have officially joined STARFLEET, a dream I've had since around the age of 8 when I first discovered TOS syndicated on my local access channel in middle TN. And couldn't be more excited to be playing PIKE! @startrekcbs pic.twitter.com/UWojAvI6bc — Anson Mount (@ansonmount) April 9, 2018

What is going to happen?

The USS Enterprise is set to play a major role in the new season. The series is set 10 years before the events of the original Star Trek series – meaning that Pike is Captain Kirk’s predecessor, and we should get an insight into the adventures he and his team have been on in the second series of Discovery.

According to the first trailer, said adventures including tracking down some mysterious outer-space anomalies, which may or may not have a connection to an iconic StarTrek character…

And while Enterprise won’t feature all of our old favourites, a young version of Spock (originally played by the late Leonard Nimoy) is set to feature in a series of flashbacks. Jonathan Frakes revealed this at El Paso Comic-Con – he might appear alongside a younger Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green), Spock’s adoptive sister.

It has also been revealed that Section 31, an evil organisation that first featured in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, will be a “massive part” in the new season. Actor Alan Van Sprang, who played Leland, the leader of Section 31, in a deleted scene from last year’s finale, says that while he is still in the dark as to where it is all going, he is “definitely a big part of season two.

“I know it’s going to be a massive part of it, but I honestly… and it’s not like I’m holding any secrets, like Jason Isaacs sitting here saying, ‘Oh I knew who I was, and what I was doing,’ no, I really have no idea,” he says. “But I’m definitely a big part of season two.”

Without going into detail, Harberts has promised that season two will feel a bit more like the Star Trek TV series we know and love. “We have time [in season two]—we have time to do things like more away missions, newer planets,” he says. “These are stories that might fall a little bit more into a framework of allegory that people love to get from Trek. But we will always continue to have that overarching serialised thread.”

Star Trek: Discovery season 2 is expected to debut on Netflix in 2019