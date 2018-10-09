Is Death Note on Netflix?

Based on the famous Japanese manga written by Tsugumi Ohba and Taeski Obata, Death Note is the story of a high school student named Light Turner who suddenly has the power of life and death in his hands.

Light discovers a mysterious notebook that has the power to kill anyone whose name he writes within its pages – so long as he can picture their face. He launches a secret crusade to rid the world of criminals, but intoxicated by his newfound godlike abilities, he begins to kill those who he deems unworthy of life.

A detective known as “L” makes it a mission to halt this crusade.

Is the Death Note anime series available on Netflix?

Yes, the complete 2006-07 anime adaptation is available on Netflix. The streaming giant has access to all 37 episodes, which are each around 20 minutes long.

The the 2017 Death Note movie available on Netflix?

Yes. This American thriller is loosely based on the original manga and stars Nat Wolff as Light Turner, with Lakeith Stanfield as the detective “L”.

In this version, Light is reimagined as a white teenager from Seattle and the action is transferred to the US, which has caused some controversy. The movie adaptation received mixed reviews.