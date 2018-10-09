New Daredevil series three trailer introduces an iconic comic-book villain

The first full trailer for Marvel’s Daredevil season three has arrived, and it looks like the greatest foe blind lawyer-turned vigilante Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) will be facing is himself.

No, we don’t mean that he’s suffering from inner doubts and self-sabotaging his life – though as usual, he’s doing that too – we mean that this year, he’s literally fighting Daredevil.

Well, a man in a Daredevil costume anyway, thanks to the efforts of crime boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio). Newly released from prison and swearing revenge after Daredevil put him away, Fisk hires a fake Man Without Fear to terrorise the city, showing the vigilante’s “true colours” and making Matt’s life a misery in the process.

But who could this mysterious new Daredevil be? Well, it’s almost certainly one of the character’s most famous foes from the comics – super-marksman and hand-to-hand combatant Bullseye, who was memorably played by Colin Farrell in the Ben Affleck movie and is basically a living weapon.

And why do we think this is him? Netflix have confirmed that actor Wilson Bethel will be playing Benjamin Poindexter (one of Bullseye’s many alias-es) in the series, and overall it seems more than likely that he’s the man behind Daredevil’s iconic horned mask this year.

Fingers crossed Matt can find a way to defeat an unstoppable killing machine like Bullseye before he destroys Hell’s Kitchen for good…

Daredevil returns to Netflix on 19 October

This article was originally published on 5 October