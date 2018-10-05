When is Black Mirror Season 5 released on Netflix? Who is in the cast? What is going to happen?

Charlie Brooker and longtime collaborator Annabel Jones are returning to Netflix for another season of their dystopian anthology Black Mirror.

Advertisement

They will hope to repeat the success of their previous two Netflix series, which have helped turn the Channel 4 show into a worldwide phenomenon.

Find out everything you need to know about Black Mirror season 5 below…

When will Black Mirror season 5 be released on Netflix?

No release date has been confirmed as yet – but as Charlie Brooker confirmed that filming for the new episodes was underway in March, and as season 4 was released in late December 2017, we would wager that season 5 can be expected in late 2018/ early 2019.

Is there a trailer?

No, not yet. Netflix did, however, release a nostalgic clip featuring footage from previous seasons, to announce that the show would “be right back” with season 5.

The future will be brighter than ever. pic.twitter.com/slVeg3VPd7 — Black Mirror (@blackmirror) March 5, 2018

Has filming begun on the new season?

Yes! Charlie Brooker confirmed this at the Royal Television Society Awards in March. “Season five, we are filming one [episode] at the moment,” he said.

Subsequently, the Black Mirror production crew and cast were spotted filming in south London Croydon in April. Residents were informed of this via a letter which confirmed the show would be occupying the roads of “beautiful” Croydon.

YO CROYDON: Black Mirror is gonna be filmed in St George's Walk next week 😎 pic.twitter.com/pa8VdzUU3L — Jonny Rose (@98rosjon) April 19, 2018

Who is in the cast?

No casting details have been released yet.

What is going to happen in the new season?

Brooker and Jones have been tight-lipped about stories for the new episodes thus far.

However, we can wean from set pictures spotted in Croydon that at least one of the episodes will be set in 1980s Britain. Several of the shots show a retro WHSmith kitted out with old school magazines, books and classic vinyl. Check out the pictures below for a gust of nostalgia.

Apparently they are filming a Black Mirror set in The Past, so naturally they're in Croydon. See vintage WH Smith and Chelsea Girl. pic.twitter.com/q54HQZChoT — Nick Walker (@nickw84) April 21, 2018

Can confirm for @WHS_Carpet that there does seem to be a grubby carpet, but who knows if that will be part of the plot. pic.twitter.com/m01t8VZnOd — Nick Walker (@nickw84) April 21, 2018

Black Mirror Season 5 | Croydon "1984" pic.twitter.com/m88Sm2miH3 — Josh Scully (@Josh_Scully) April 27, 2018

There was also a photo from the set which suggests the episode may be called “Bandersnatch”.

To add to your pictures is that they are filming in our building in #croydon today pic.twitter.com/3a18e9HAp7 — Ian Moyse (@imoyse) April 24, 2018

One thing we can be pretty certain of, is that season 5 will once again be a set of standalone episodes, despite cries from fans for Brooker to produce a sequel to the beloved 1980s utopia-set San Junipero from the season 3.

“In terms of a sequel to San Junipero, no, certainly not in its current form – I don’t think we’d revisit those characters unless we had a really, really good reason,” Brooker told NME. “And I very much doubt that we would do that as an episode. Maybe as a graphic novel or some sort of commemorative biscuit; but we wouldn’t want to pick that apart and tinker with it, as we’d like to leave Kelly and Yorkie where they are.”

Advertisement

Black Mirror season 5 is set to be released on Netflix UK in late 2018/early 2019