What time is Believer featuring Dan Reynolds on TV?

Dan Reynolds is the lead singer and frontman of the internally renowned Imagine Dragons. He’s also a Mormon, and he’s regularly contacted by LGBTQ children from his religious community who are struggling with their sexuality.

In this big-hearted documentary, Reynolds speaks to families in his community — before putting on a concert to raise awareness of LGBTQ rights.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What time is Believer on TV?

The documentary is available online from 10am on BBC3 on Sunday 7th October.

What’s the programme about?

Reynolds, who was raised a Mormon, delves into the darker consequences of the church’s hostility towards LGBTQ youth. He speaks to families whose children died by suicide, and to Mormon children who speak openly about their sexuality and feeling of guilt and shame.

He also decides to put on a concert, LoveLoud Festival, which we see from its earliest inception right up to the emotional day itself.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, you can watch the original US trailer below.