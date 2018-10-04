Jon Favreau reveals details for new Star Wars TV series The Mandalorian

Jon Favreau has announced the first details for his Star Wars TV series, which is set to debut on Disney’s new streaming service.

Taking to Instagram, the Lion King director revealed that the series will be called The Mandalorian, and will be set between the end of the original trilogy and the start of The Force Awakens.

The story will follow a “lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy”, before the events of Star Wars Episode VII.

“After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe,” the post reads. “The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic…”

It is as yet unknown who will play the protagonist in the new series – or when it will be released. Disney’s streaming service is set to launch in 2019.

The Mandalorian will be the first live action TV series in the Star Wars universe. It will likely go into production whenever Favreau wraps up his live-action, Donald Glover & Beyoncé-led reboot of The Lion King.