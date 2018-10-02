Outlander series four finally gets an air date

It feels like centuries since any new episodes of our favourite time-travelling television aired. But fear not, Outlander fans, the wait is over – we finally have a release date for series four.

US channel Starz has confirmed that Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) will be returning to screens later this year on 4th November, with the UK release on Amazon Prime Video expected to follow shortly after, with previous episodes made available the day after their American premiere.

The show will also air on broadcast TV on More4, but at a much later date (the channel is currently showing series two).

Series four is expected to follow the plot laid out in Diana Gabaldon’s fourth novel in the Outlander series, Drums of Autumn, which sees our laird and his lady attempt to make a life for themselves in North Carolina, just as support for the American Revolution begins to build.

The series three finale saw the couple shipwrecked on the passage from Jamaica to Scotland, with Claire almost drowning before Jamie dove into the sea to save her.