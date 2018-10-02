Amazon Prime Video October 2018 new releases: the best TV shows and movies streaming this month
Matthew Weiner's Mad Men follow-up The Romanoffs, The Man in the High Castle season 3 and Lore season 2 hit Prime Video in October
Amazon’s biggest TV release of the year, Matthew Weiner’s Mad Men follow-up The Romanoffs, debuts on the streaming service in October.
The series, an anthology based around disparate individuals who believe themselves to be descendants of the eponymous Russian royal family – whose bloodline is believed to have come to an end in 1918 when they were slaughtered by the Bolsheviks. It features a star-studded ensemble cast including Aaron Eckhart (The Dark Night), Amanda Peet, Noah Wyle, John Slattery and Christina Hendricks (Mad Men) to name a few.
On top of this, dystopian drama The Man in the High Castle returns for a third outing, alongside Lore season 2, and a slew of great film additions (The Hurt Locker, The Lord of the Rings The Two Towers & Return of the King).
Find out everything you need to know about the TV shows and movies coming to Amazon Prime Video in October below.
Monday 1st October
Halloween H20: 20 Years Later & Halloween: Resurrection Ahead of the release of yet another Halloween sequel this month (20 years after this one), revisit Jamie Lee Curtis’ last battles with Michael Myers
Scream 2 & 3 the sequels to Wes Craven’s slasher satire are fun, if not quite as groundbreaking as the original
Thursday 4th October
The Mercy Colin Firth and Rachel Weisz lead this heartbreaking true story about an ill-prepared sailor who attempted to circumnavigate the globe
Friday 5th October
The Man in the High Castle season 3 Tensions between the Reich and the Empire continue to rise as the dystopian drama returns
Monday 8th October
War Dogs Jonah Hill and Miles Teller star as arms dealers
The Hurt Locker Kathryn Bigelow’s Oscar-winning war drama
Vicky Christina Barcelona Scarlett Johansson and Penelope Cruz are seduced by Javier Bardem in Woody Allen’s mid-00s comedy
Submarine A quintessentially British coming-of-age tale from Richard Ayoade
Attack the Block Before Star Wars and Doctor Who, John Boyega and Jodie Whittaker fight aliens in south London
Friday 12th October
The Romanoffs Matthew Weiner’s hotly-anticipated Mad Men follow-up debuts
Wednesday 17th October
Notting Hill Hugh Grant Bumbles his way into bed with megastar Julia Roberts in this Richard Curtis classic
Friday 19th October
Lore season 2 The visual adaptation of the popular horror podcast continues
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers & The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King The final two chapters in Peter Jackson’s epic fantasy trilogy
The Great Gatsby Baz Luhrmann’s take on F Scott Fitzgerald
The Blind Side Sandra Bullock helps a traumatized American footballer realise his potential
Friday 26th October
Crazy Stupid Love Top notch romantic comedy with Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling and Steve Carrell
Gravity George Clooney and Sandra Bullock in space
All the President’s Men Classic drama about the journalists who uncovered the Watergate scandal
Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot Joaquin Phoenix, Jonah Hill and Rooney Mara lead Gus Van Sant’s latest film