Netflix October 2018 new releases: the best movies and TV shows streaming this month

Netflix is gearing up for Halloween the only way it knows how this October – with a whole new pile of movies and TV shows to binge.

Advertisement

From teen screams with Chilling Adventures of Sabrina to full-blown horror TV with The Haunting of Hill House, there’s plenty to shows planned to make your squirm as the nights get darker.

Elsewhere, Netflix and Marvel continue their partnership with Daredevil season three, Derren Brown blows your mind with Netflix original Sacrifice, and true crime hit Making a Murderer finally returns with brand new episodes.

Check out all the best new original shows and movies coming to Netflix in October 2018

Monday 1st October

Platoon It took ten years for Oliver Stone to get his script made, but when this Vietnam War drama finally reached the screen it became a box-office smash and won four Oscars. Worth the fight.

Wednesday 3rd October

Operation Finale Sir Ben Kingsley stars alongside Star Wars’ Oscar Isaac in this historical film about the bid to track down Nazi Adolf Eichmann.

Friday 5th October

Dancing Queen Drag Race queen sensation Alyssa Edwards is getting her own show – but what you learn might surprise you. While Alyssa is best known for taking the drag world by storm, the documentary will also show her other life running a demanding dance studio

The queen you know. The stories you don't. Watch #DragRace fan-favorite @AlyssaEdwards_1 in #DancingQueen, a brand new docuseries premiering October 5! pic.twitter.com/ohG4QQwtvQ — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) August 22, 2018

Elite New Spanish teen drama which follows three working class kids who are enrolled in the most exclusive school in the country. Watch the trailer below

Big Mouth season 2 The foul-mouthed adult animated comedy is back

Sixteen Candles Netflix has had a run of hits with its teen romcoms this summer. Now, go back to the movie that inspired them all…

The Land Before Time Classic animated family adventure: a dinosaur story to celebrate

Sunday 7th October

The Girl on the Train The hit thriller starring Emily Blunt is now free to stream on Netflix

Monday 8th October

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy Gary Oldman leads a cast to die for in this big screen adaptation of the John Le Carré classic

Tuesday 9th October

Twilight The saga is all here: the original, New Moon, Eclipse, Breaking Dawn Parts 1 and 2. Go on, have a bite

Wednesday 10th October

22 July Paul Greengrass’s harrowing account of the Norway 2011 terror attacks

Thursday 11th October

Salt Fat Acid Heat Chef and food writer Samin Nosrat serves up her culinary manifesto

Friday 12th October

The Haunting of Hill House The horror TV series reimagines Shirley Jackson’s classic 1959 novel

Monday 15th October

The Goonies Stranger Things season two featured Goonies star Sean Astin, so it was only a matter of time before the film that made his name reached Netflix

Friday 19th October

Making a Murderer: Part 2 The engrossing true crime series returns with ten brand new episodes. Read more

Marvel’s Daredevil season 3 Marvel’s run shows no signs of slowing down, with Daredevil season three joining new Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and iron Fist in 2018

Derren Brown: Sacrifice The illusionist creates a psychological experiment in which he tries to manipulate an ordinary person into taking a bullet for a stranger

Haunted Chilling first person accounts of supernatural events from the producers of The Purge franchise and Lore

Sunday 21st October

Superbad Jonah Hill’s first leading role – Netflix’s Maniac shows how far he’s come…

Friday 26th October

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Sabrina the Teenage Witch looks very different in this new series released just in time for Halloween

Advertisement

Tuesday 30th October

Line of Duty series 4 Watch this and you’re all up to date before the hit BBC1 thriller returns in the new year