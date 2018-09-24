Accessibility Links

New on Netflix: the best movies and TV shows released every day

Your daily guide to everything recently added to Netflix UK – discover the best new shows and movies to stream now

Maniac2

From the biggest Netflix Original films to the best TV series, check out all the best new releases to watch on Netflix UK.

With a new show or film to stream added to the list every day, you’ll never be stuck for what to watch on Netflix again. Check out the list below…

Monday 24 September: Maniac

Maniac

Emma Stone and Jonah Hill star in one of Netflix’s most peculiar and original releases of the year. The limited series features pharmaceutical trial participants Owen (Hill) and Annie (Stone) go through a series of increasingly surreal experiments in an effort to ‘cure’ their minds. Watch on Netflix



