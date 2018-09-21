Meet the cast of Ozark season 2

Jason Bateman, Laura Linney and Julia Garner are back in action on Netflix – find out about all the characters and cast

Jason Bateman’s suburban crime drama Ozark is back for a second season on Netflix.

Season one saw Marty Byrde (Bateman) relocate his family to the lakeside community at the Ozarks in Missouri in order to launder five million dollars for a Mexican drug cartel.

He met some trouble along the way, and what looked like a short-term project is now set to keep him occupied for a few more years. That is, if he can keep the local criminal gangs, the Langmores and the Snells, at bay.

Find out everything you need to know about the cast of Ozark season 2 below.

Jason Bateman as Marty Byrde

Who is Marty Byrde? A financial planner whose side gig as a money launderer for the second largest drug cartel in Mexico became his full-time job when it was revealed his partner had been skimming money off the top. He was forced to relocate his family to the rural community of the Ozark lakes in season one to wash five million dollars by filtering it through small businesses.

Where have I seen Jason Bateman before? He has been acting since he was a teenager, starring in Little House on the Prairie and Teen Wolf Too in the 1980s amidst other minor TV and film roles. He then had a major resurgence in the 2000s with his role as Michael Bluth on Arrested Development, which led to a stint as Hollywood’s go-to straight man in comedies such as Horrible Bosses, Couples Retreat, Juno, The Break-Up and Dodgeball, to name but a few.

Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde

Who is Wendy Byrde? Marty’s wife, who was having an affair with an older man and was planning on leaving him before the family’s living situation was thrown into chaos by Marty’s criminal activity.

Where have I seen Laura Linney before? Linney is best known to UK audiences for her role as Sarah in Love Actually. She also featured as Frasier Crane’s love interest in the final series of the hit sitcom.

Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore

Who is Ruth Langmore? The young matriarch of a family which runs the small-time criminal trade around the Ozark lakes.

Where have I seen Julia Garner before? Garner has featured in the US TV series The Americans, Sin City 2, and indie drama Martha Marcy May Marlene. She is also due to star in Netflix’s upcoming limited series Maniac alongside Jonah Hill and Emma Stone.

Sofia Hublitz as Charlotte Byrde

Who is Charlotte Byrde? The 16-year-old daughter of Marty and Wendy, who is torn away from a vibrant social life in Chicago to stew away in the Ozarks with her family.

Where have I seen Sofia Hublitz before? Hublitz featured in Louis CK’s drama Horace and Pete, and his surrealist comedy Louie. She also competed on MasterChef US Junior in 2013…

Skylar Gaertner as Jonah Byrde

Who is Jonah Byrde? The troubled youngest member of the Byrde family. In season one, he was spotted dissecting a dead animal, which doesn’t bode well…

Where have I seen Skylar Gaertner before? Gaertner has had minor roles in Law and Order: SVU, CSI, Nurse Jackie, The Americans and Marvel’s Daredevil.

Jordana Spiro as Rachel

Who is Rachel? The owner of a lakeside resort who unwittingly gets embroiled in Marty’s dodgy dealings. At the end of season one, she made off with £100,000 of the cartel’s money.

Where have I seen Jordana Spiro before? She has featured in Dexter, The Good Wife, Buffy The Vampire Slayer and Cold Case.

Jason Butler Harner as Roy Petty

Who is Roy Petty? An undercover police officer investigating Marty Byrde.

Where have I seen Jason Butler Harner before? He starred as Gordon Northcott in Angelina Jolie’s directorial debut Changeling, and as Varick Strauss in Ray Donovan. He also had a guest role on Scandal.

Peter Mullan as Jacob Snell

Who is Jacob Snell? A heroin farmer whose distribution operation – via the local preacher’s lakeside sermon – was disrupted by Marty Byrde’s arrival.

Where have I seen Peter Mullan before? The Scottish actor has featured in Westworld, Top of the Lake, Braveheart, Children of Men, The Magdalene Sisters, and BBC sitcom Mum.

Lisa Emery as Darlene Snell

Who is Darlene Snell? Jacob’s terrifying wife, who killed the drug cartel’s mouthpiece, Dell, at the end of season one for calling her a redneck.

Where have I seen Lisa Emery before? Emery is best known for her role as Attorney Weller in Law & Order. She also recently featured in Netflix’s Jessica Jones.

Trevor Long as Cade Langmore

Who is Cade Langmore? Ruth’s ex-con father who was recently released from prison.

Where have I seen Trevor Long before? You might recognise him from his role in Killing Them Softly alongside Brad Pitt.

Janet McTeer as Helen Pierce

Who is Helen Pierce? The drug cartel’s lawyer, who has stepped in in lieu of Dell, to deal with Marty.

Where have I seen Janet McTeer before? She starred as Dame Julia Walsh in Hugo Blick’s 2014 drama The Honourable Woman, Alisa Jones in Jessica Jones and Camilla Traynor in Me Before You. She was also nominated for a Golden Globe for her scene stealing role in BBC period drama The White Queen.