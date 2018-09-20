When is Daredevil season three released on Netflix? Who’s in the cast, and what’s going to happen?

Marvel's latest Netflix instalment returns to Matt Murdock following the dramatic events of The Defenders – and the show could follow an acclaimed comic book arc from the 1980s...

After more than two long years of waiting, our favourite crime-fighting lawyer is set to return for Marvel’s Daredevil season three on Netflix in the not so distant future.

Drew Goddard’s creation will this year be run by Erik Oleson, with Goddard serving as the show’s consultant. Why don’t you find out everything you need to know about the upcoming season below?

When will Daredevil season 3 be released on Netflix?

In 2016, it was announced at San Diego Comic-Con that Daredevil would be returning and filming resumed in November 2017.

Due to the release of a second series of both Jessica Jones and Luke Cage this year, the latter being as recent as June, Daredevil is expected to appear on Netflix in late 2018.

During a recent Netflix discussion with shareholders, chief financial officer mentioned Daredevil as one of a number of shows the streaming service was looking forward to in the second half of 2018, so it appears certain the show will return before the end of the year.

Is there a trailer for Daredevil season 3?

The most teasing of trailers accompanied the announcement of the show being confirmed for season three, but we have been offered nothing more substantial.

There was a further teaser released via the Daredevil Twitter account in late 2017, appearing to show that, contrary to what the ending of The Defenders led us to believe, Matt Murdock isn’t actually dead (you didn’t seriously expect Daredevil to be killed off so easily, did you?).

Who is in the cast of Daredevil season 3?

As expected, stars Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock/Daredevil), Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page) and Elden Henson (Foggy Nelson) are all returning for the new season. Vincent D’Onofrio has also signed on to continue his role as the brutally intimidating Wilson Fisk.

In terms of new faces, The Fosters actor Jay Ali has joined the Daredevil cast for season three, where he’ll play “honest but ambitious” FBI agent Rahul ‘Ray’ Nadeem according to Marvel. Wilson Bethel is also joining as an FBI agent that will play a major role in the confrontation between Daredevil and Kingpin.

What will happen in Daredevil season 3?

After the heart-breaking death of Daredevil’s on and off again lover Elektra at the hands of (no pun intended) The Hand in the conclusion of season two, Daredevil defeated The Hand alongside Frank Castle aka The Punisher.

The surviving members of The Hand then resurrected Elektra during The Defenders, only to be buried under the collapsed Midland Circle building alongside Daredevil – in which they were both presumed dead.

The final scene of The Defenders gives us our biggest hint of what to expect in the upcoming season of Daredevil however. Matt Murdoch is seen lying on a bed, with a nun taking care of him. As he appears to stir she shouts, “Get Maggie!” and then, “Tell her he’s awake.”

This would seem that the upcoming season could play on the Born Again comic book arc, first published in 1986. In this story arc, Maggie nurses Matt back to health after realising he is in fact her long-lost son. Actress Joanne Whalley was confirmed to be playing Maggie in January 2018.

In addition to this, Wilson Fisk uncovers Daredevil’s true identity in Born Again, which would fit the eerily foreshadowing scene in series two where he asks to “re-examine” Matt Murdock’s files after feeling a cut he suffered in one of his and Daredevil’s earlier clashes…