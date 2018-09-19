Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
On Demand
First look at former Doctor Who star Michelle Gomez in Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

First look at former Doctor Who star Michelle Gomez in Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Plus a sneak peek at The Office star Lucy Davis as the teenage witch’s Aunt Helda

Kiernan Shipka, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Netflix, EH)

Netflix has released new images of the cast of its hotly anticipated thriller, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Advertisement

The photos reveal a first glimpse of actress Michelle Gomez – who played Missy in three series of Doctor Who – as Sabrina’s evil teacher Mary Wardell.

Michelle Gomez, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Netflix, EH)
Michelle Gomez, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Netflix)

Former The Office star Lucy Davis also appears in character as Aunt Helda.

What is your favourite TV channel? VOTE NOW

Lucy Davis, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Netflix, EH)
Lucy Davis, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Netflix)

More images show Miranda Otto as Aunt Zelda and Ross Lynch as Sabrina’s love interest Harvey.

Miranda Otto, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Netflix, EH)
Miranda Otto, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Netflix)

Netflix’s reboot of Sabrina the Teenage Witch reimagines the show as a dark coming-of-age story, starring Kiernan Shipka in the lead role.

Ross Lynch, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Netflix, EH)
Ross Lynch, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Netflix)

As the new creepy trailer reinforced, it’s going to be very different from the 90s comedy.

Advertisement

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina lands on Netflix on 26th October

Tags

All about The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Kiernan Shipka, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Netflix, EH)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Matt Smith and Claire Foy as Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth in The Crown season 2 (Netflix, JG)

Find your favourite The best TV series to watch on Netflix right now

The poster for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Netflix)

New teenage witch Sabrina is allergic to her co-star Salem the cat

The poster for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Netflix)

Netflix reveals first trailer for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina – and the new teenage witch is VERY different

(Netflix)

Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will be released just in time for Halloween – but can it make up for no Stranger Things?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more