First look at former Doctor Who star Michelle Gomez in Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Plus a sneak peek at The Office star Lucy Davis as the teenage witch’s Aunt Helda

Netflix has released new images of the cast of its hotly anticipated thriller, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

The photos reveal a first glimpse of actress Michelle Gomez – who played Missy in three series of Doctor Who – as Sabrina’s evil teacher Mary Wardell.

Former The Office star Lucy Davis also appears in character as Aunt Helda.

More images show Miranda Otto as Aunt Zelda and Ross Lynch as Sabrina’s love interest Harvey.

Netflix’s reboot of Sabrina the Teenage Witch reimagines the show as a dark coming-of-age story, starring Kiernan Shipka in the lead role.

As the new creepy trailer reinforced, it’s going to be very different from the 90s comedy.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina lands on Netflix on 26th October