Stranger Things star fulfils promise to officiate fans’ wedding – in costume

Chief Jim Hopper star David Harbour turned up in uniform for a fan's big day

David Harbour in Stranger Things (Netflix, HF)

Remember when David Harbour – AKA Chief Jim Hopper in Netflix’s Stranger Things – promised a fan he’d get ordained and officiate at her wedding if he got 125k retweets? Well, he fulfiled that promise in spectacular fashion.

Harbour shared a photo of the congregation on Twitter, showing that not only did he marry off the two fans, but that he also wore his uniform from the Netflix horror show.

Back in January this year, Harbour said he would conduct the wedding if A) it didn’t clash with the filming schedule of Stranger Thing’s third season, B) he could read an “esteemed love letter” of his choosing, and C) he would get the first slice of the cake after it was cut.

No word as to whether Harbour did indeed get that first slice of cake, but the bride and groom look happy nonetheless.

This wouldn’t be the first time Harbour has offered a public service in exchange for retweets. In October last year, the actor pledged to user @postydamaris that he would take her yearbook photos with her if she got 25k retweets.

She did and we were all gifted these magnificent pictures…

Only one question remains: what else will David Habour do for retweets? Now there’s a Black Mirror episode in the making.

Stranger Things 3 will be released on Netflix UK in 2019

