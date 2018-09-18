Stranger Things star fulfils promise to officiate fans’ wedding – in costume

Remember when David Harbour – AKA Chief Jim Hopper in Netflix’s Stranger Things – promised a fan he’d get ordained and officiate at her wedding if he got 125k retweets? Well, he fulfiled that promise in spectacular fashion.

Harbour shared a photo of the congregation on Twitter, showing that not only did he marry off the two fans, but that he also wore his uniform from the Netflix horror show.

Hey internet. I know it’s been awhile. I retreated. Needed some space. You probably get it. But I’ve been thinking about ya in the interim. And all your retweets. And so me and some fun folks in Springfield, Illinois made good on our promise we made all those months ago. pic.twitter.com/fZK8zNMQSi — David Harbour (@DavidKHarbour) September 16, 2018

Back in January this year, Harbour said he would conduct the wedding if A) it didn’t clash with the filming schedule of Stranger Thing’s third season, B) he could read an “esteemed love letter” of his choosing, and C) he would get the first slice of the cake after it was cut.

What would it take to get @DavidKHarbour to be the Officiant at my wedding in September?! — Ericka (@ErickaElizabth) January 15, 2018

125k retweets. Provided date works with s3 shooting schedule, I will get ordained and perform ceremony. I get to read an esteemed love letter of my choosing, and after the cake is officially cut, I get the very first piece. #allthecakes https://t.co/rSku8qD7uT — David Harbour (@DavidKHarbour) January 17, 2018

No word as to whether Harbour did indeed get that first slice of cake, but the bride and groom look happy nonetheless.

This wouldn’t be the first time Harbour has offered a public service in exchange for retweets. In October last year, the actor pledged to user @postydamaris that he would take her yearbook photos with her if she got 25k retweets.

She did and we were all gifted these magnificent pictures…

senior photos '18 -bunny ears

-trombone

-pompoms

and

-smiles pic.twitter.com/8Nccv5adK1 — damaris ◟̽◞̽ (@postydamaris) January 13, 2018

Only one question remains: what else will David Habour do for retweets? Now there’s a Black Mirror episode in the making.

Stranger Things 3 will be released on Netflix UK in 2019