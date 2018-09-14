New teenage witch Sabrina is allergic to her co-star Salem the cat

The Sabrina showrunner reveals he almost turned Salem into a dog to overcome the allergy issue

As if Sabrina didn’t have enough to contend with already, what with being half-witch and all, it has now been revealed that she is also allergic to her beloved cat Salem.

Advertisement

Or, at least, the actress playing the character in Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Kiernan Shipka, is.

“I get a call that says, ‘Kiernan is allergic to the cat,’” Sabrina showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told Entertainment Weekly. “It did go through my mind: Could Salem be a dog?”

Of course not, so the cat had to stay – Shipka just didn’t get too close. “We keep at a safe distance,” she said. “It’s like, ‘Actors That Didn’t Get Along in Shows: Kiernan and the Cat Hated Each Other.’”

Netflix’s reboot of Sabrina the Teenage Witch is going to be very different from the 90s comedy, as the creepy trailer reinforced when it was released on Thursday.

The show has been reimagined as a dark coming-of-age story that also stars former Doctor Who actress Michelle Gomez, Lord of the Rings’ Miranda Otto, and The Office’s Lucy Davis, to name a few.

Advertisement

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina lands on Netflix on 26th October